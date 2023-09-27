



Aubrey Masango speaks to life coach, Dimakatso Molapo about the role physical appearance plays in love.

Relying on someone's physical appearance is not a great idea because whether we like it or not, looks do expire.

This is especially important if you are looking for a long-term relationship.

You can look handsome today, look beautiful today, and in 10, 15, or 20 years down the line, the looks vanish. [It is] your attitude, your kindness, your heart, your perception and the way you view the world remains. Dimakatso Molapo, life coach

This way of thinking, however, can be easier said than done.

We live in a generation that dedicates time to their appearance, whether that is spending time in the gym, undergoing cosmetic surgeries, or simply keeping up with continuous beauty treatments.

Current relationships, even marriages, don’t last because people go into them solely based on appearance, says Molapo.

People then only really get to know each other when they are together or married.

That is why we have a high divorce rate in the world. I think it’s because we are more attracted to how people look than how people are in their hearts. Dimakatso Molapo, life coach

She ends with, “looks might captivate your eyes, but it is the personality that lasts, that will decide if you are staying”.

This article first appeared on 702 : Advice for long-term relationships: 'Looks vanish, personality lasts'