Advice for long-term relationships: 'Looks vanish, personality lasts'
Aubrey Masango speaks to life coach, Dimakatso Molapo about the role physical appearance plays in love.
Relying on someone's physical appearance is not a great idea because whether we like it or not, looks do expire.
This is especially important if you are looking for a long-term relationship.
You can look handsome today, look beautiful today, and in 10, 15, or 20 years down the line, the looks vanish. [It is] your attitude, your kindness, your heart, your perception and the way you view the world remains.Dimakatso Molapo, life coach
This way of thinking, however, can be easier said than done.
We live in a generation that dedicates time to their appearance, whether that is spending time in the gym, undergoing cosmetic surgeries, or simply keeping up with continuous beauty treatments.
Current relationships, even marriages, don’t last because people go into them solely based on appearance, says Molapo.
People then only really get to know each other when they are together or married.
That is why we have a high divorce rate in the world. I think it’s because we are more attracted to how people look than how people are in their hearts.Dimakatso Molapo, life coach
She ends with, “looks might captivate your eyes, but it is the personality that lasts, that will decide if you are staying”.
Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Advice for long-term relationships: 'Looks vanish, personality lasts'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106013891_coffee-time-beautiful-adorable-couple-sipping-coffee-and-chatting.html?vti=lycepr16axax249r74-1-56
More from Lifestyle
Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further...
Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie.Read More
Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable
From 26 September to 2 October, we celebrate Older Person’s Week in South Africa.Read More
Do you know the difference between the vulva and vagina? Here's 4 things to know
A 2019 survey from YouGov found that many people didn’t know where the vagina was on a diagram of a woman’s genitalia.Read More
Google turns 25 today! Take a walk down memory lane...
From a rented garage to the world. Happy birthday, Google!Read More
New VW Polo Vivo GT: A 'punchy' car perfect for the city
The VW Polo Vivo is one of the most popular cars in South Africa, and the new Polo Vivo GT has some exciting new styling upgrades.Read More
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.Read More
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More
Emergent biliteracy in children: 'The benefits are huge'
Growing up with more than one language will NOT confuse your children.Read More