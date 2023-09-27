Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable





Older Person’s Week is a time to honour the seniors who have shaped our lives and raise awareness about the challenges they face.

It is no secret that as we age, mobility becomes more difficult, so as we mark this occasion it is important to acknowledge the ways we can make a household more accessible for seniors.

The City of Cape Town offers a few guidelines on how to make older people’s lives safer and more comfortable.

Firstly, you should install railings, grab bars and ramps to help them move more comfortably and remain steady.

It is especially important to have railings in bathrooms to prevent any accidents when getting in or out the bath or shower.

You should also set the geyser temperature to 50°C to prevent any burns.

In case of any accidents or emergencies, you should make sure that emergency numbers are programmed into your loved one’s phone so they can get help.

You can also ensure the older person in your life has a panic button on them for their safety, and you can install smoke and burglar alarms.

In addition to safety, it is also important to make their lives as comfortable as possible.

Raising the heights of the seats around the home will make it easier for an older person to sit down or stand up.

You can also store items on lower shelves, ensure there are torches in every room for load shedding, and set up their phone to have a larger font size or with bigger numbers in the struggle with eyesight.

