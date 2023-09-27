Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further...





Crystal Orderson interviews Ernest Page, Motoring journalist from changecars.co.za.

If you're looking for a family-friendly, road trip-friendly bakkie, look no further.

Thanks to Isuzu's D-Max, travelling, school drop-offs and weekend off-roading has never been easier, and with its 1.9 litre engine, you're in for "incredible" fuel consumption.

The D-Max promises:

"Serious" torque

Elevated off-road performance

Fuel efficiency

Body stability

Terrain command

For R499 999, Page says it's a great investment, costing you R7599 per month if you buy it directly from an Isuzu dealership.

To book a test drive, click here.

You do get to save money on diesel and you know the diesel price is going up. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist – changecars.co.za

