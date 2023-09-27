Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter





Image: Old Mutual on Twitter @OldMutualSA

Old Mutual has posted an 8% fall in half-year profit while still announcing a 28% dividend increase.

The insurer reported its results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 on Wednesday.

Sales grew 14%, excluding China, and gross written premiums were up by 16%.

Adjusted headline earnings rose 23%, mainly driven by increased returns on shareholder investment portfolios.

The Group declared an interim dividend of 32 cents per share (compared to 25 cents for the previous period).

Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Iain Williamson whether Old Mutual's profits being under pressure is partly due to the volatility in Zimbabwe.

Williamson explains that the Group sees its Zimbabwe operations almost as a separate business.

The Zimbabwe business, from our group earnings perspective, goes all the way to our bottom line number but we don't include it in our adjusted headline earnings which were up 23%. Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

The reason that Zimbabwe is excluded is because you can't get cash out of the country. We try to run the Zimbabwe business responsibly for the customers there, but in truth we treat it like a ring-fenced entity that is almost a separate business to the rest of the Group, and we report it as such. Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

