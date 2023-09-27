Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime an... 27 September 2023 8:26 PM
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
[BEWARE] Online marketplace criminals are upping their game and becoming violent Think twice before meeting up to collect an item bought on an online marketplace. 27 September 2023 4:57 PM
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
'Treasury's budget cuts will have potentially big impact on hospitality sector' Currently, government bookings make up roughly 60% of hotel bookings across the metropole. 27 September 2023 5:38 PM
Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further... Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie. 27 September 2023 3:51 PM
Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable From 26 September to 2 October, we celebrate Older Person’s Week in South Africa. 27 September 2023 12:32 PM
Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points. 27 September 2023 3:46 PM
[LISTEN] Is there a real commitment to develop football in Cape Town? Lester Kiewit speaks to football analyst Sizwe Mbebe about why most PSL cup finals are played in Durban. 27 September 2023 11:11 AM
[WATCH] The Bokke go by these sign names... Mark Barnard from the South African Deaf Rugby Association says sign names have been bestowed upon each Bok player. 26 September 2023 11:32 AM
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever! Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information! 27 September 2023 12:00 PM
Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits! 27 September 2023 10:05 AM
Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress turns 51 years old today. How well do you know Gwyneth Paltrow? Here are some facts. 27 September 2023 9:22 AM
Sony devices hacked? Hacker 'threatens' to release 'stolen' data by 28 September Hacked ransomware gang claims and threatens to sell stolen data by 28 September. 27 September 2023 2:29 PM
Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans? Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five yea... 27 September 2023 2:13 PM
Couple gets $1400 after being stuck next to farting dog on a flight for 13 HOURS A couple received a hefty refund after being seated next to a farting dog for their entire flight. 27 September 2023 12:20 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections 'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog, 26 September 2023 8:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered

27 September 2023 8:26 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Organised crime
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sim card
black market
Rica legislation

A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.

Bruce Whitfield interviews freelance journalist Kate Thompson Davy.