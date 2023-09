Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered

Bruce Whitfield interviews freelance journalist Kate Thompson Davy.

Millions of South Africans could be using sim cards that are considered fraudulently registered, according to a Business Day investigation.

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Kate Thompson Davy, who reports there is a direct link alleged between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.

While it is really difficult to get hard numbers on this, there is a veritable flood of unregistered cards Davy says.

One of the numbers I've been working with, with couple of my sources, is something in the region of 85% of new sim cards every year that enter the market may be circumventing the Rica legislation - the requirements to register before those sim cards are active. Kate Thompson Davy, Freelance Journalist

It's not like people are doing dodgy deals in an alley somewhere, they're walking into their nearest cellphone shop... and asking for a sim card in good faith, being handed one for how ever many rand and then walking out the door. Those cards are supposed to be registered by the seller, or now there is a self-Rica system, and they're not supposed to be active unless they are registered to your name. Kate Thompson Davy, Freelance Journalist

When Business Day purchased 10 prepaid SIMs covering the major mobile network operators from 10 different shops in and around Cape Town, seven made no attempt to confirm identities or Rica the cards.

Only 30% of the outlets asked for the proof of identity and address that they are required to, Davy says.

I can only think, between myself and the sources that I've spoken to, that what's happening is the invisible layer of the Rica agent (who's the third party to the mobile operators) is registering these in bulk to themselves or using dubious details... or the sellers themselves are doing it, because they're incentivized to. Kate Thompson Davy, Freelance Journalist

