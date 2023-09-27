[BEWARE] Online marketplace criminals are upping their game and becoming violent





Crystal Orderson interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

Before platforms like Facebook Marketplace emerged, many people used Gumtree to buy and sell pre-loved items – from cars to houses and everything in between.

But what does the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) state about sales made on the online classified advertisement and community website?

Knowler notes that the CPA does not apply to private sales, therefore if an issue presents itself within six months, you have no recourse.

Additionally, because you're able to post ads for free, she says that it becomes a playground for fraudsters which could result in them getting money from their 'victims' under false pretenses.

According to Gumtree's general advice, if you're the buyer, it's recommended to meet in person to view the item and to only make a payment thereafter. It's important to exchange the money in a safe, public space and to never provide any personal or banking information.

On the other hand, if you're the seller, do not send the item until the payment has reflected in your account.

There's lots of bargains to be had whether you're a buyer or a seller; it's a win win for both when it all goes well. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

While scams aren't anything new on online platforms, the issue goes much deeper with 'buyers' or 'sellers' luring in customers, robbing them of their belongings on their body and even murdering them, says Knowler.

James (pseudonym) reached out to Knowler after he was beaten and bitten by five gangsters after collecting what he believed was a bicycle bought online.

Looking back, James says it's important to do a video call with the buyer prior to collecting the item, to ensure that it's legitimate.

Secondly, he says that if the pick up location is in a dodgy area, rather walk away.

Thank God I wasn't stabbed...I was very, very lucky to be alive. James

It's unbelievable that our police are doing absolutely nothing. James

