PPS Sickness and Permanent Incapacity Cover: Safeguarding Financial Well-being

27 September 2023
by Sponsored Content

In an unpredictable world, unforeseen events can disrupt even the best-laid plans, bringing the need for financial stability into the spotlight.

The Professional Provident Society (PPS) recognizes this concern, especially for graduate professionals and their families. Operating under the ethos of mutuality, PPS offers an exceptional suite of benefits designed to enrich the lives of our members. Members share in the profits of the business through their unique PPS Profit-Share Account.

In today's fast-paced society, people diligently insure their vehicles, homes, and gadgets. Yet, they often neglect to safeguard their most critical asset: their capacity to work and earn a living. For graduate professionals, the ability to work is the cornerstone of financial well-being. PPS understands this, and PPS' Sickness and Permanent Incapacity benefit was designed to protect your income when you're unable to work due to sickness, injury, or incapacity, whether for a short or extended period.

Unlike traditional income protection policies, PPS removes the burden of proving loss of income. Furthermore, the benefits you receive will not be reduced by income from other insurers, a concept known as aggregation. PPS covers all medical conditions, provided you're booked off by a medical doctor for the minimum waiting period you have chosen, be it seven or thirty days. The seven-day waiting period pays retrospectively from the first day of illness, ensuring your financial peace of mind.

One of PPS's key differentiators is that their benefits cover your specific occupational duties. For example, a large animal veterinarian may have different daily duties compared to a small animal vet. PPS will assess your claim based on your ability to perform your specific occupational duties, and the vet in this example will receive benefits because of their inability to work as a large animal vet.

After claiming for the same or related condition for a total aggregate period of 728 days, PPS assesses members for Permanent Incapacity. Depending on the condition's severity, members may receive partial or total permanent incapacity benefits until retirement, compensating them for their inability to perform their usual professional duties. PPS is the only company in South Africa that also offers the unique Permanent Incapacity Booster, which boosts a partial Permanent Incapacity award to a total 100% award and is never reviewed, even if the member recovers.

PPS offers cover for students, from their fourth academic year of study. Testament to this invaluable cover, PPS's youngest claimant is a 25-year-old physiotherapist who was paralysed after a diving accident. As she adjusts to her new life and undergoes therapy and rehabilitation, she can rest-assured that PPS will pay her an income, up to what would have been her retirement age of 70. This income will adjust with inflation, preserving its value over time.

With 82 years of experience, PPS specialises in covering professionals, who are a unique risk pool. Because they understand professionals’ needs, PPS tailors their solutions with them in mind. Two unique embedded benefits include international cover, which ensures our members are covered wherever they are in the world, for work or leisure. We also provide cover for hazardous or extreme sports and activities at no additional cost and without restrictions.

In an unpredictable world, securing your financial future is a necessity. PPS believes that success is better shared. So, whether you're a graduate professional or a student on the cusp of a promising career, consider purchasing PPS's Sickness and Permanent Incapacity cover. Empower yourself today and ensure your peace of mind for tomorrow.




