Survivor of fatal Golden Arrow bus crash says accident could have been prevented
CAPE TOWN - One of the survivors of a fatal bus crash in Cape Town this week believes the accident could've been prevented.
Three people died and 21 others were injured when a Golden Arrow bus overturned in rainy conditions on Monday.
This after a level 9 storm left a trail of destruction on the Cape’s roads and people’s homes over the weekend.
The bus driver has been suspended while investigations by the bus company and the police into the cause of the accident are underway.
The Golden Arrow bus was travelling from Town Centre in Mitchells Plain to Century City when it crashed in the Athlone area.
Shaheema River was one of the people on that bus.
She survived the ordeal and spoke to Eyewitness News about her experience.
She alleges that the bus driver was speeding.
"No matter how many times he was being told he's speeding, he didn't stop, you know. So, I just feel like it could've been prevented."
However, Golden Arrow's corporate affairs executive, John Dammert, said it would be premature to speculate on the cause of the accident.
This article first appeared on EWN : Survivor of fatal Golden Arrow bus crash says accident could have been prevented
