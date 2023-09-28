Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill passes first legislative obstacle
John Perlman interviews Katherine Sutherland, Legal Researcher at the Equal Education Law Centre.
On Tuesday it was announced that the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education agreed to and adopted the Bill, which will be served before the National Assembly.
This bill will see that Grade R is the new compulsory school-starting age and ramifications for parents who fail to ensure that their children are in school.
Additionally, it will see that corporal punishment is no longer tolerated in schools and will have consequences for those guilty of such offenses.
RELATED: (LISTEN) 'We're failing to teach children well' : Jonathan Jansen on SA schools
In essence, the Bill aims at bringing education laws in line with 'significant' court judgements that have happened in past years, says Sutherland.
She adds that the Bill clarifies the powers of the governing body versus the powers of the head of department, who has the final say and authority.
Through this, the needs of communities are prioritised, especially in relation to language policies.
The Bill in general is a bit of a mixed bag and I think it's important that we do look at what it's doing right.Katherine Sutherland, Legal Researcher – Equal Education Law Centre
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill passes first legislative obstacle
Source : smolaw11/123rf.com
