Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay

Streaming issues? Report here
sar-jayne-show-thumbnailpng sar-jayne-show-thumbnailpng
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Day Trip
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC floods: Is our insurance industry about to experience a second kind of flood? While it’s early days in the assessment of damage caused by the floods, thousands will be submitting claims to their insurers. 29 September 2023 5:07 PM
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa. 29 September 2023 1:21 PM
View all Local
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
View all Politics
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Not sure what to do this weekend? SJ has got you covered! 30 September 2023 8:51 AM
First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul. 29 September 2023 3:30 PM
School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday. 29 September 2023 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Not sure what to do this weekend? SJ has got you covered! 30 September 2023 8:51 AM
Book your tickets NOW for the West Coast Saldanha Bay Air Show The show is happening tomorrow (30 September) from 6am until 11:45pm. 29 September 2023 4:46 PM
Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm. 29 September 2023 3:27 PM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay

28 September 2023 7:49 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup
Namibia rugby team
Uruguay rugby team

Uruguay beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday (27 September).

Uruguay overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday, 27 September.

This is Namibia's second loss during the Rugby World Cup, knocking them out as contenders for the cup - the team's first loss came earlier in the World Cup where they faced off with a final score of 96-0 against France.

RELATED: FRANCE'S 96-0 WIN AGAINST NAMIBIA LEAVES DUPONT WITH A FRACTURED JAW

Here's a quick game recap:

Forward power, clinical finishing and composure helped Uruguay to a first win at Rugby World Cup 2023 - but only after Namibia gave them a mighty scare.

Chasing a first-ever World Cup win at their 26th attempt, the Welwitschias came out firing and, buoyed by a gift of a Gerswin Mouton try within the first minute, were quickly up 14-0 after fellow wing JC Greyling added a second.

Baltazar Amaya and German Hessler replied with tries for Uruguay but three penalties from fly-half Tiaan Swanepoel kept Namibia in front at 23-12 early in the second half.

Backed by a partisan crowd, Namibia looked favourites to end their unwanted record streak but everything changed in the 48th minute as Uruguay's pack forced a series of scrum penalties on Namibia's five-metre line which meant a yellow card was inevitable.

In the 10 minutes, prop Johan Coetzee was off the field, Los Teros scored 14 points. From there, Namibia's discipline disappeared.

A further yellow card for captain Tjiuee Uanivi was damaging enough but a yellow upgraded to red for replacement prop Desiderius Sethie spelled the end as further tries from Amaya, Santiago Arata and Bautista Basso sealed victory for Uruguay, who face New Zealand in their final pool game on 5 October.

Santiago Arata, the Mastercard Player of the Match said, "First victory for us (at Rugby World Cup 2023), I want to say thank you to all the Uruguayans, massive support. This victory is for them."

While Namibia's captain, Uanivi admitted that the team's discipline cost them.

Our discipline let us down. To get two yellow cards and then a red makes it very hard. Our discipline at the end of the day cost us. We lost the game but I am very proud of the boys. I know they left it all out there. Apart from the discipline issue, I am super proud of them.

Tjiuee Uanivi, Captain - Namibia

RELATED: KNOW NOTHING ABOUT RUGBY BUT WANT TO WATCH? HERE'S A QUICK BEGINNERS GUIDE


This article first appeared on KFM : Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay




28 September 2023 7:49 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup
Namibia rugby team
Uruguay rugby team

More from From the Sidelines with #JohnOnTour

Missing Image Placeholder

John Maytham heads to Dublin to recoup after Boks defeat

26 October 2015 10:51 AM

It's been a crazy ride for the #JohnOnTour team. The Springboks lost, but John Maytham is in high spirits as he takes in Ireland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

John Maytham conquers day five in London and climbs Monument tower steps

21 October 2015 2:48 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham is on tour in London to experience all the arts and culture on offer during the #RWC2015.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

John Maytham takes in London's delicious delicacies on day four of #JohnOnTour

20 October 2015 1:24 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham is feasting on all the goodness that London has to offer over the #RWC2015. Here's a look at day four.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

John Maytham is in London for the #RWC2015. Here's a glimpse at the first 3 days

19 October 2015 1:04 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham is on tour in London to partake in all the #RWC2015 festivities. Here's a look at his first weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Ronnie the Hamster predicts the Rugby World Cup match outcomes

6 October 2015 11:24 AM

Ronnie may be a rodent but he has a nose for winning. See how many games he gets right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Springboks fan in UK speaks about shock loss to Japan

21 September 2015 3:35 PM

The Springboks’ loss to Japan left many fans here at home and abroad dejected in their opening game of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Do Springboks need a new coach with a fresh mandate?

21 September 2015 1:38 PM

In his Considered View, Stephen Grootes asks whether the Springboks need a new coach who will be given a new mandate, and if transformation needs to feature high on that coach's agenda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

What went so horribly wrong with Springbok's performance against Japan?

21 September 2015 10:15 AM

702's John Robbie and Stephen Grootes explore what how if Springbok have what it takes to win the 2015 RWC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Capetonian rides for 27 months (and 43 000km) to get to the 2015 Rugby World Cup

21 September 2015 7:11 AM

Die hard fan Ron Rutland set off from Cape Town 2 years ago planning to get to the UK in time for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

EWN sports anchors tackle the Ultimate Rugby Quiz

17 September 2015 2:21 PM

EWN sport editor, Jean Smyth, and Afternoon Drive sports anchor, Jeremy Harris, went head to head to see who knows their rugby more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show

Entertainment Lifestyle

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

Sport

‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor

Local

EWN Highlights

PowerBall results: Friday, 29 September 2023

30 September 2023 10:36 AM

The week that was: Zoleka Mandela’s burial, WC’s fatal weather, Boks vs Tonga

29 September 2023 10:12 PM

Isexwayiso: Izimvula eningizimu nogu KZN, RIP Zoleka Mandela

29 September 2023 9:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA