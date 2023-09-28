Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods

28 September 2023 8:39 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape town weather
Rocking the Daisies

Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed.

No, Rocking the Daisies isn't cancelled this year - it's just postponed to 17-19 November in Cape Town and 19 November in Johannesburg with "most" key headliners still set to perform.

Usually, the annual music and lifestyle festival takes place in October but due to the heavy storms and disastrous floods that flushed over parts of Cape Town and surrounds over the weekend - the Daisies team has made a decision to postpone the event until November.

In a press release sent by the festival makers, it noted that the weather also affected the team's ability to set up the venue in Cape Town.

RELATED: LEVEL 9 WEATHER WARNING ISSUED FOR THE WESTERN CAPE

If you've already got tickets, they will automatically be rolled over for the new dates (keep an eye on your email for comms).

Ticket refunds will be open between 3 and 6 October, should you need it.

This year, Rocking the Daisies, in partnership with Johnnie Walker, will donate some of the ticket proceeds to Gift of the Givers to help those affected by Cape Town's weather disaster.

The festival is known for its great music, epic experiences and vibes on vibes on vibes - this decision proves that all those good things still remain a priority along with safety and well-being for festival-goers, planners and performers.


This article first appeared on KFM : Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods




