Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods
No, Rocking the Daisies isn't cancelled this year - it's just postponed to 17-19 November in Cape Town and 19 November in Johannesburg with "most" key headliners still set to perform.
Usually, the annual music and lifestyle festival takes place in October but due to the heavy storms and disastrous floods that flushed over parts of Cape Town and surrounds over the weekend - the Daisies team has made a decision to postpone the event until November.
In a press release sent by the festival makers, it noted that the weather also affected the team's ability to set up the venue in Cape Town.
RELATED: LEVEL 9 WEATHER WARNING ISSUED FOR THE WESTERN CAPE
If you've already got tickets, they will automatically be rolled over for the new dates (keep an eye on your email for comms).
Ticket refunds will be open between 3 and 6 October, should you need it.
This year, Rocking the Daisies, in partnership with Johnnie Walker, will donate some of the ticket proceeds to Gift of the Givers to help those affected by Cape Town's weather disaster.
The festival is known for its great music, epic experiences and vibes on vibes on vibes - this decision proves that all those good things still remain a priority along with safety and well-being for festival-goers, planners and performers.
This article first appeared on KFM : Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_82904333_people-enjoying-live-music-concert-festival.html
More from Entertainment
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever!
Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information!Read More
Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne
Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits!Read More
Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow!
The actress turns 51 years old today. How well do you know Gwyneth Paltrow? Here are some facts.Read More
Happy 39th birthday, Avril Lavigne!
The sk8ter girl celebrates her 39th birthday today so we're celebrating with some of her best hits.Read More
[WATCH] Social media slams Zodwa Wabantu for risqué video: 'You’re a disgrace'
Social media didn't hold back in the comments section of Zodwa Wabantu's recent video.Read More
The REAL 'Carrie Bradshaw' is in Cape Town
Candace Bushnell, the creator of the hit show 'Sex and the City' has touched down in Cape Town for her one-woman show at the Artscape.Read More
Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician
Todd Matshikiza was a renowned South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist.Read More
Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!'
Producer Kurt April and pop star Anica Kiana chat collaboration and 'Your Love'.Read More