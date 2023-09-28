Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Opinion
Latest Local
21 Western Cape schools remain closed after storms. Others report low attendance Schools across the Western Cape have been badly affected by the storms that hit the province over the long weekend. 28 September 2023 8:58 AM
Political motives behind Pravin Gordhan's rejection of preferred new Eskom CEO? Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the Eskom board’s candidate for CEO. 28 September 2023 8:21 AM
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime an... 27 September 2023 8:26 PM
View all Local
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
'Treasury's budget cuts will have potentially big impact on hospitality sector' Currently, government bookings make up roughly 60% of hotel bookings across the metropole. 27 September 2023 5:38 PM
View all Business
Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 September 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 28 September 2023 6:15 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further... Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie. 27 September 2023 3:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay Uruguay beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday (27 September). 28 September 2023 7:49 AM
Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points. 27 September 2023 3:46 PM
[LISTEN] Is there a real commitment to develop football in Cape Town? Lester Kiewit speaks to football analyst Sizwe Mbebe about why most PSL cup finals are played in Durban. 27 September 2023 11:11 AM
View all Sport
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed. 28 September 2023 8:39 AM
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever! Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information! 27 September 2023 12:00 PM
Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits! 27 September 2023 10:05 AM
View all Entertainment
Sony devices hacked? Hacker 'threatens' to release 'stolen' data by 28 September Hacked ransomware gang claims and threatens to sell stolen data by 28 September. 27 September 2023 2:29 PM
Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans? Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five yea... 27 September 2023 2:13 PM
Couple gets $1400 after being stuck next to farting dog on a flight for 13 HOURS A couple received a hefty refund after being seated next to a farting dog for their entire flight. 27 September 2023 12:20 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections 'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog, 26 September 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Political motives behind Pravin Gordhan's rejection of preferred new Eskom CEO?

28 September 2023 8:21 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Pravin Gordhan
Andre de Ruyter

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the Eskom board’s candidate for CEO.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Professor Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA).

Attempts to appoint a replacement for former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter are proving to be a minefield.

Eskom suggested its preferred candidate, which Gordhan rejected as only one name was put forward.

The Minister demands at least three nominations in terms of Eskom’s Memorandum of Incorporation.

RELATED: Eskom cannot afford to borrow more money, says energy expert

The ailing utility has had 11 CEOs since 2010.

Natesan argues that the board of directors should be able to elect the person they feel would be the best for the entity, and the fact that the shareholder can skip the board raises difficult issues.

It makes it difficult for the CEO to feel accountable to the board and also makes it difficult for the board to have trust in their CEO.

Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in South Africa

Why have [the board] there in the first place if we do not trust their decisions and judgement?

Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in South Africa
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

She wonders whether there is a political motive for this rejection, as the board should be trusted on this matter.

This sort of interference from the government doesn’t help us.

Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in South Africa

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Political motives behind Pravin Gordhan's rejection of preferred new Eskom CEO?




