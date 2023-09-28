Political motives behind Pravin Gordhan's rejection of preferred new Eskom CEO?
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Professor Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA).
Attempts to appoint a replacement for former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter are proving to be a minefield.
Eskom suggested its preferred candidate, which Gordhan rejected as only one name was put forward.
The Minister demands at least three nominations in terms of Eskom’s Memorandum of Incorporation.
The ailing utility has had 11 CEOs since 2010.
Natesan argues that the board of directors should be able to elect the person they feel would be the best for the entity, and the fact that the shareholder can skip the board raises difficult issues.
It makes it difficult for the CEO to feel accountable to the board and also makes it difficult for the board to have trust in their CEO.Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in South Africa
Why have [the board] there in the first place if we do not trust their decisions and judgement?Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in South Africa
She wonders whether there is a political motive for this rejection, as the board should be trusted on this matter.
This sort of interference from the government doesn’t help us.Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in South Africa
This article first appeared on 702 : Political motives behind Pravin Gordhan's rejection of preferred new Eskom CEO?
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
