Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
21 Western Cape schools remain closed after storms. Others report low attendance Schools across the Western Cape have been badly affected by the storms that hit the province over the long weekend. 28 September 2023 8:58 AM
Political motives behind Pravin Gordhan's rejection of preferred new Eskom CEO? Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the Eskom board’s candidate for CEO. 28 September 2023 8:21 AM
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime an... 27 September 2023 8:26 PM
View all Local
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
'Treasury's budget cuts will have potentially big impact on hospitality sector' Currently, government bookings make up roughly 60% of hotel bookings across the metropole. 27 September 2023 5:38 PM
View all Business
Protein Coffee 'Proffee' trend: how does it work and is it worth it? 'Proffee' is a coffee and fitness lover's dream. 28 September 2023 9:18 AM
Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further... Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie. 27 September 2023 3:51 PM
Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable From 26 September to 2 October, we celebrate Older Person’s Week in South Africa. 27 September 2023 12:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay Uruguay beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday (27 September). 28 September 2023 7:49 AM
Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points. 27 September 2023 3:46 PM
[LISTEN] Is there a real commitment to develop football in Cape Town? Lester Kiewit speaks to football analyst Sizwe Mbebe about why most PSL cup finals are played in Durban. 27 September 2023 11:11 AM
View all Sport
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed. 28 September 2023 8:39 AM
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever! Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information! 27 September 2023 12:00 PM
Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits! 27 September 2023 10:05 AM
View all Entertainment
Sony devices hacked? Hacker 'threatens' to release 'stolen' data by 28 September Hacked ransomware gang claims and threatens to sell stolen data by 28 September. 27 September 2023 2:29 PM
Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans? Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five yea... 27 September 2023 2:13 PM
Couple gets $1400 after being stuck next to farting dog on a flight for 13 HOURS A couple received a hefty refund after being seated next to a farting dog for their entire flight. 27 September 2023 12:20 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections 'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog, 26 September 2023 8:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

21 Western Cape schools remain closed after storms. Others report low attendance

28 September 2023 8:58 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
David Maynier
Western Cape floods

Schools across the Western Cape have been badly affected by the storms that hit the province over the long weekend.

Africa Melane speaks with David Maynier, MEC for Education in the Western Cape.

249 Western Cape schools have been severely affected by the floods.

Of these, 150 schools reported infrastructure damage such as collapsed walls.

RELATED: (PICS, VIDEOS) Western Cape floods cause catastrophic damage

On Tuesday, 39 schools had to be closed and, on Wednesday, 21 remained closed, largely due to blocked roads making the schools inaccessible.

RELATED: Repairing WC flood damage will likely cost more than R1 billion - Alan Winde

Maynier says that, in the coming days, they will assess the damage and put plans in place to make repairs.

Picture: © teka77/123rf.com
Picture: © teka77/123rf.com

Our immediate concern is to ensure we get as many schools open as possible this week.

David Maynier, MEC for Education in the Western Cape

Schools that are open are reporting low attendance as parents and students struggle to navigate the flood-hit areas.

Listen to the interview for more.




28 September 2023 8:58 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
David Maynier
Western Cape floods

More from Local

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Political motives behind Pravin Gordhan's rejection of preferred new Eskom CEO?

28 September 2023 8:21 AM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the Eskom board’s candidate for CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ parttime/123rf.com

Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered

27 September 2023 8:26 PM

A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an update from Cabinet members and business leaders on progress made in the collaboration between government and business, 26 September 2023 - @PresidencyZA

Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'

27 September 2023 7:09 PM

Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© twinsterphoto/123rf

[BEWARE] Online marketplace criminals are upping their game and becoming violent

27 September 2023 4:57 PM

Think twice before meeting up to collect an item bought on an online marketplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Picture: @Golden-Arrow-Bus-Services/Facebook.com.

Survivor of fatal Golden Arrow bus crash says accident could have been prevented

27 September 2023 4:43 PM

Three people died and 21 others were injured when a Golden Arrow bus overturned in rainy conditions on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Gielie Basson attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue

Zamani Grill owner braais for 84 hours straight to break world record

27 September 2023 2:36 PM

A man from Calitzdorp has broken the world record for the longest braai ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans?

27 September 2023 2:13 PM

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An aerial view of the aftermath of flooding in Sir Lowry's Pass Village near Cape Town on 26 September 2023. Picture: @geordinhl/X

[UPDATE] Road closures to take note of

27 September 2023 12:12 PM

Following the devastating floods in the Western Cape, these roads remain closed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chapmans Peak Drive was forced to close after heavy rains hit Cape Town, as well as various parts of the Western Cape, on 25 September 2023. Picture: Facebook/Chapmans Peak Drive

[PICS, VIDEOS] Western Cape floods cause catastrophic damage

27 September 2023 11:45 AM

Pictures and videos of the devastation caused by the Cape storm are dominating social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Santaco logo. Picture: Supplied.

'We must move with the times' - SANTACO partners with e-taxi app

27 September 2023 11:38 AM

SANTACO has partnered with tech start-up Teksi Ride to bring metered taxis and e-hailing operators together via an app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mandy Wiener: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote

Opinion

Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay

Sport

Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Surge in fraudulent medico-legal claims, says health department

28 September 2023 10:36 AM

SAHRC meets Social Development Dept to avoid another Sassa bungle

28 September 2023 10:23 AM

PSC encourages treasury to tread carefully to bring down runaway spending

28 September 2023 10:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA