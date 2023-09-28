"When sport stars fall on hard times, we're there to help." Sport Legends Trust





Africa Melane speaks to Bossie Clark, a former rugby player who now runs Sport Legends Trust - an organisation providing assistance to former provincial and international sporting legends across all disciplines and their families, in times of need.

Sport Legends Trust was initiated by a select group of sports enthusiasts to help "maintain the well-being of South Africa’s greatest sporting stars.”

The aim of the trust is to provide assistance to past provincial and international sports persons and/or their families in times of need.

Clark says, "when sport stars fall on hard times, "we're there to help."

The initiative helps raise funds with activities like golf days, networking, and seeking commercial opportunities to provide sports stars in need with things like food vouchers, knee replacement surgery and more.

If you know of any sports person who can benefit from this organisation, send an email to the trust asking for assistance or donate your skills and/or funds via email to: bclarke@mweb.co.za or stogwen@mweb.co.za.

Find out more information about the trust on their website.

