[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What can your car key reveal to a forensic investigator about your car? Data that many vehicles collect can reveal the patterns of our daily lives and provide insights into our behaviour and actions 28 September 2023 2:50 PM
Red Tide or discolouration hangover from the recent Cape storms? A CapeTalk listener reports seeing a reddish tinge in the ocean, stretching right across Table Bay, Pippa Hudson investigates. 28 September 2023 2:19 PM
Got phone insurance? Read this to make sure you don't invalidate it unknowingly Could you be unwittingly invalidating your cellphone insurance policy? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, it's possible. 28 September 2023 1:55 PM
View all Local
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime an... 27 September 2023 8:26 PM
View all Business
What do people think about when they go to sleep? Good news, there are techniques you can use to change the style and content of your pre-sleep thoughts. 28 September 2023 3:13 PM
[WATCH] Breathtaking short film dives into the magical world of sharks and rays Sharks and rays are feared in our waters, but they are also in desperate need of protection. 28 September 2023 3:05 PM
250 dogs get vaxxed in World Rabies Day initiative by Mdzananda Animal Clinic It's World Rabies Day today (28 September) and Mdzananda Animal Clinic is doing their bit to help prevent the spread of this fatal... 28 September 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career. 28 September 2023 10:46 AM
Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay Uruguay beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday (27 September). 28 September 2023 7:49 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed. 28 September 2023 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend A 15-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death while protecting her friend from an ex on a Croydon bus. 28 September 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Elections

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

28 September 2023 9:46 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Thabo Mbeki

Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures.

Africa Melane speaks with Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

In his address to the 22nd National Conference of the South African Association of Public Administration and Management, former President Thabo Mbeki severely criticised the current ANC government.

Mbeki argues that South Africa is in steep decline, evidenced by private initiatives to fix state failures.

RELATED: Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile

Mbeki will not campaign for the ANC in the 2024 elections, he says, unless the party renews itself.

Calland says that Mbeki's speech goes further in its criticism than before.

RELATED: Mbeki questions why EFF leader Malema keeps singing 'Shoot the boer' song

There is not just frustration, it's... anger, in the way it was delivered.

Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law - UCT

He adds that the final message, that the middle class is taking over the functions of the state, is extremely important, as it shows a collapse of the democratic state.

I think he is dismayed by the hollowing out and the weakening of the state.

Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law - UCT

Watch the video above for Mbeki’s full speech, or scroll up to listen to the interview for more.




28 September 2023 9:46 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Thabo Mbeki

More from Local

What can your car key reveal to a forensic investigator about your car?

28 September 2023 2:50 PM

Data that many vehicles collect can reveal the patterns of our daily lives and provide insights into our behaviour and actions

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Red tide. Picture: Melvil.

Red Tide or discolouration hangover from the recent Cape storms?

28 September 2023 2:19 PM

A CapeTalk listener reports seeing a reddish tinge in the ocean, stretching right across Table Bay, Pippa Hudson investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Got phone insurance? Read this to make sure you don't invalidate it unknowingly

28 September 2023 1:55 PM

Could you be unwittingly invalidating your cellphone insurance policy? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, it's possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] ‘We must elect people who will do the things that make a difference’

28 September 2023 1:24 PM

When South Africa faces one crisis after another, it raises the question of whether we have a deficit of great leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melpomen/123rf.com

Your credit report: A beginners guide

28 September 2023 12:27 PM

A credit report is a instrument of the economy which allows credit providers a chance to deem if a person is a trustworthy lendee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry / Pexels: Alexas Fotos

Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak

28 September 2023 12:10 PM

More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Oops!! Man in trouble for breaking a bottle in a liqour shop

28 September 2023 11:59 AM

His friend was dancing until he realized they were in trouble.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An offshore wind farm. © macsim/123rf.com

Muscle, wood, coal, oil: What early energy transitions tells us about renewables

28 September 2023 11:25 AM

It’s time for another energy transition. We’ve done it before.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Basic Education Department said it’s using the progress in international reading literacy study to design a new capacity-building programme. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill passes first legislative obstacle

28 September 2023 10:57 AM

In essence, the Bill aims at bringing education laws in line with 'significant' court judgements that have happened in past years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KwaSizabantu Mission's Erlo Stegen dies: 'World is a better place with him dead'

28 September 2023 10:11 AM

"He was an unyielding, awful man," says Erika Bornman who wrote a book chronicling her life at KwaSizabantu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an update from Cabinet members and business leaders on progress made in the collaboration between government and business, 26 September 2023 - @PresidencyZA

Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'

27 September 2023 7:09 PM

Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory

26 September 2023 6:18 AM

Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a number of social and economic hurdles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption'

22 September 2023 4:54 PM

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, briefing the media on delayed SASSA payments on Thursday, 14 September 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @SAgovnews

Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points

22 September 2023 7:13 AM

Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a system failure at disburser - Postbank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented?

21 September 2023 2:15 PM

The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass

20 September 2023 9:45 PM

The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets a sneak preview from editor Rob Rose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at Lethabo power station.Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company

19 September 2023 8:02 PM

The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Unsplash.com

'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'

19 September 2023 2:34 PM

The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jager/123rf.com

NDP is 'dead in the water'

19 September 2023 2:06 PM

Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Athol Williams, a former partner at Bain SA, testifies at the State Capture Commission in 2021 / The Conversation

Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa?

19 September 2023 11:41 AM

Whistleblowing is an important tool in fighting corruption and they should get both support and compensation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Elections

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Vote shedding: Will the ANC drop below 50% in the 2024 national elections?

27 March 2023 10:46 AM

The Social Research Foundation previously predicted the ANC would lose its majority in the next elections. Is this still the case?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Zachie Achmat to run for Parliament in 2024 election as independent candidate

17 March 2023 12:33 PM

Achmat wants to 'reclaim Parliament' from a 'corrupt, mismanaged State'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delegates on day three of the ANC policy conference in Johannesburg on 31 July 2022. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation

14 December 2022 9:27 AM

South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?

16 August 2022 9:00 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: Bertram Malgas/Eyewitness News

I have a nagging political fire that burns in my belly – Athol Trollip, ActionSA

9 February 2022 11:45 AM

Mandy Wiener interviews Athol Trollip, newly appointed Chairperson of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A ZIM$ 100 000 000 000 000 note. © swisshippo/123rf.com

'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'

4 February 2022 12:59 PM

John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'

26 January 2022 8:29 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Knysna. © petertt/123rf.com

Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor

19 November 2021 7:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A juvenile ostrich on an Oudtshoorn farm. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor

18 November 2021 9:23 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance)

16 November 2021 9:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

Local Politics Elections

KwaSizabantu Mission's Erlo Stegen dies: 'World is a better place with him dead'

Local

EWN Highlights

eThekwini metro police again in heated battle over leadership

28 September 2023 4:40 PM

Cabinet backs CoJ decision to rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive

28 September 2023 4:35 PM

Aziz Pahad respresented SA with passion and clarity - Ramaphosa

28 September 2023 4:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA