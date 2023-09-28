Iconic Friends Central Perk coffee shop enters reality in new lifestyle trend





Imagine going to a replica of the Central Perk coffee shop from Friends in Boston or a Vetkoek Paleis? The former is happening in a new lifestyle trend.

Kirsty Bisset, MD at HaveYouheard who explains what this one's all about.

Bisset says that a current lifestyle trend sees increasing spaces that's home to your favourite on-screen characters from popular movies or series - yes, screen entertainment is transcending into real spaces.

Bisset says that this isn't a "new" trend because back in the day, people would go on tours to see where movies like Lord of the Rings or series like Games of Thrones were filmed.

The difference this time around is that these spaces are now coming to consumers in replica versions. For example, there's a real-life Central Perk launching in Boston next week for lovers of the series, Friends, says Bisset.

Bisset explains that food, entertainment and, tourism industries are hopping onto this trend to increase traffic and engagement with their brand.

Consumers seem to love this one "as it's bringing a sense of comfort and nostalgia that consumers seem to crave" says Bisset.

For fans of these sitcoms and movies, it serves as a mini convention of sorts and presents opportunities to revel in pop culture and meet like-minded people. Kirsty Bisset, MD - HaveYouheard

Which movie or series would you love to see become reality?

