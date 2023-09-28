KwaSizabantu Mission's Erlo Stegen dies: 'World is a better place with him dead'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What can your car key reveal to a forensic investigator about your car? Data that many vehicles collect can reveal the patterns of our daily lives and provide insights into our behaviour and actions 28 September 2023 2:50 PM
Red Tide or discolouration hangover from the recent Cape storms? A CapeTalk listener reports seeing a reddish tinge in the ocean, stretching right across Table Bay, Pippa Hudson investigates. 28 September 2023 2:19 PM
Got phone insurance? Read this to make sure you don't invalidate it unknowingly Could you be unwittingly invalidating your cellphone insurance policy? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, it's possible. 28 September 2023 1:55 PM
View all Local
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime an... 27 September 2023 8:26 PM
View all Business
What do people think about when they go to sleep? Good news, there are techniques you can use to change the style and content of your pre-sleep thoughts. 28 September 2023 3:13 PM
[WATCH] Breathtaking short film dives into the magical world of sharks and rays Sharks and rays are feared in our waters, but they are also in desperate need of protection. 28 September 2023 3:05 PM
250 dogs get vaxxed in World Rabies Day initiative by Mdzananda Animal Clinic It's World Rabies Day today (28 September) and Mdzananda Animal Clinic is doing their bit to help prevent the spread of this fatal... 28 September 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career. 28 September 2023 10:46 AM
Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay Uruguay beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday (27 September). 28 September 2023 7:49 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed. 28 September 2023 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend A 15-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death while protecting her friend from an ex on a Croydon bus. 28 September 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

KwaSizabantu Mission's Erlo Stegen dies: 'World is a better place with him dead'

28 September 2023 10:11 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
KwaSizabantu
KwaSizabantu Mission

"He was an unyielding, awful man," says Erika Bornman who wrote a book chronicling her life at KwaSizabantu.

Africa Melane speaks to author Erika Bornman about the death of KwaSizabantu Mission founder Erlo Stegen at the age of 88.

RELATED:Escape from KwaSizabantu: Listen to Erika Bornman telling her incredible story

"The world is a better place today."

So wrote Erika Bornman on social media on Tuesday upon learning of the death of Erlo Stegen, the self-styled missionary and founder of KwaSizabantu Christian Mission.

Stegen and his cult-like organisation were the subject of Bornman’s book 'Mission of Malice: My Exodus From KwaSizabantu' in which she details the torture she endured and witnessed when her family joined the mission.

"His legacy and impact on the lives of all who met him are immeasurable,” said the mission in a statement following his death.

Speaking on CapeTalk, Bornman says that legacy is one of abuse and terror.

He believed, and he preached, that you would have to break the spirit of a child by the age of 3. I think that's probably his worst legacy.

Erika Bornman, Author - Mission of Malice: My Exodus From KwaSizabant

They horrifically abused children when I was there, especially the black children... many are still walking around today with scars on their bodies from the beatings they received.

Erika Bornman, Author - Mission of Malice: My Exodus From KwaSizabantu

He was an unyielding awful man... the world is a better place with him dead.

Erika Bornman, Author - Mission of Malice: My Exodus From KwaSizabantu

Stegen founded the mission in KwaZulu-Natal in 1970.

They set themselves up as the only people that God has truly revealed to how you should live.

Erika Bornman, Author - Mission of Malice: My Exodus From KwaSizabantu

Former members, including Bornman, would later make allegations of severe abuse, torture, sodomy, rape and virginity testing at KwaSizabantu Mission's Domino Servite School.

The claims were first raised by News24 in a documentary called Exodus.

In July, the CRL Commission released a report on the allegations, concluding that it was unable to make a finding on the allegations of criminality.

RELATED: 'No substance to rape allegations at KwaSizabantu mission' - lawyer




28 September 2023 10:11 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
KwaSizabantu
KwaSizabantu Mission

More from Local

What can your car key reveal to a forensic investigator about your car?

28 September 2023 2:50 PM

Data that many vehicles collect can reveal the patterns of our daily lives and provide insights into our behaviour and actions

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Red tide. Picture: Melvil.

Red Tide or discolouration hangover from the recent Cape storms?

28 September 2023 2:19 PM

A CapeTalk listener reports seeing a reddish tinge in the ocean, stretching right across Table Bay, Pippa Hudson investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Got phone insurance? Read this to make sure you don't invalidate it unknowingly

28 September 2023 1:55 PM

Could you be unwittingly invalidating your cellphone insurance policy? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, it's possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] ‘We must elect people who will do the things that make a difference’

28 September 2023 1:24 PM

When South Africa faces one crisis after another, it raises the question of whether we have a deficit of great leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melpomen/123rf.com

Your credit report: A beginners guide

28 September 2023 12:27 PM

A credit report is a instrument of the economy which allows credit providers a chance to deem if a person is a trustworthy lendee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry / Pexels: Alexas Fotos

Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak

28 September 2023 12:10 PM

More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Oops!! Man in trouble for breaking a bottle in a liqour shop

28 September 2023 11:59 AM

His friend was dancing until he realized they were in trouble.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An offshore wind farm. © macsim/123rf.com

Muscle, wood, coal, oil: What early energy transitions tells us about renewables

28 September 2023 11:25 AM

It’s time for another energy transition. We’ve done it before.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Basic Education Department said it’s using the progress in international reading literacy study to design a new capacity-building programme. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill passes first legislative obstacle

28 September 2023 10:57 AM

In essence, the Bill aims at bringing education laws in line with 'significant' court judgements that have happened in past years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Thabo Mbeki in Conakry, Guinea for the Thabo Mbeki Foundation's annual Africa Day lecture on 25 May 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

28 September 2023 9:46 AM

Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

Local Politics Elections

KwaSizabantu Mission's Erlo Stegen dies: 'World is a better place with him dead'

Local

EWN Highlights

eThekwini metro police again in heated battle over leadership

28 September 2023 4:40 PM

Cabinet backs CoJ decision to rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive

28 September 2023 4:35 PM

Aziz Pahad respresented SA with passion and clarity - Ramaphosa

28 September 2023 4:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA