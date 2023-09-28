KwaSizabantu Mission's Erlo Stegen dies: 'World is a better place with him dead'
Africa Melane speaks to author Erika Bornman about the death of KwaSizabantu Mission founder Erlo Stegen at the age of 88.
RELATED:Escape from KwaSizabantu: Listen to Erika Bornman telling her incredible story
"The world is a better place today."
So wrote Erika Bornman on social media on Tuesday upon learning of the death of Erlo Stegen, the self-styled missionary and founder of KwaSizabantu Christian Mission.
Stegen and his cult-like organisation were the subject of Bornman’s book 'Mission of Malice: My Exodus From KwaSizabantu' in which she details the torture she endured and witnessed when her family joined the mission.
"His legacy and impact on the lives of all who met him are immeasurable,” said the mission in a statement following his death.
Speaking on CapeTalk, Bornman says that legacy is one of abuse and terror.
He believed, and he preached, that you would have to break the spirit of a child by the age of 3. I think that's probably his worst legacy.Erika Bornman, Author - Mission of Malice: My Exodus From KwaSizabant
They horrifically abused children when I was there, especially the black children... many are still walking around today with scars on their bodies from the beatings they received.Erika Bornman, Author - Mission of Malice: My Exodus From KwaSizabantu
He was an unyielding awful man... the world is a better place with him dead.Erika Bornman, Author - Mission of Malice: My Exodus From KwaSizabantu
Stegen founded the mission in KwaZulu-Natal in 1970.
They set themselves up as the only people that God has truly revealed to how you should live.Erika Bornman, Author - Mission of Malice: My Exodus From KwaSizabantu
Former members, including Bornman, would later make allegations of severe abuse, torture, sodomy, rape and virginity testing at KwaSizabantu Mission's Domino Servite School.
The claims were first raised by News24 in a documentary called Exodus.
In July, the CRL Commission released a report on the allegations, concluding that it was unable to make a finding on the allegations of criminality.
RELATED: 'No substance to rape allegations at KwaSizabantu mission' - lawyer
