‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola

28 September 2023 10:46 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career.

Robert Marawa speaks to former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola.

A talented footballer player with a bit of misfortunate, that is the story of Mpho Makola.

With a confusing departure from Orlando Pirates, a season unexpectedly cut short at Cape Town City, and a recent shocking layoff at Polokwane City, his career has been riddled with ups and downs.

Makola got on the map during his time at Orlando Pirates (2012 to 2019), a time which he recalls playing his ‘best football’.

The hunger and the desire… I just didn’t want to be a player that just once played for Pirates but did not achieve anything. I pushed myself to go further.

Mpho Makola, footballer

RELATED: 'I almost joined Kaizer Chiefs,' says former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant

He left Pirates and joined Cape Town City in 2019 but his contract was cut short in January 2023 after unexpectedly being released with five months left.

During his time at City, Makola had a few run-ins with the PSL – including two suspensions following altercations with match officials.

He says, he was dealing with a lot of personal issues during this time, including the loss of loved ones.

I cannot explain the incidents that happened with the refs on both occasions. To this day I don’t know what pushed me to do what I did.

Mpho Makola, footballer

Post Cape Town, Makola’s career in Polokwane was also cut short after he was surprisingly released from the team despite his crucial role in helping the club get back into the DStv Premiership.

He was under a short-term contract, that expired in June, which the team did not extend.

It's just sad, more than anything. That incident really messed me up because I didn’t want anything to do with football for 2-3 months. I tried to train on my own, but I would lose motivation. More than anything, what disappointed me was the chairman not taking my calls after we won the league.

Mpho Makola, footballer

RELATED: Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse

The constant rollercoaster has not only impacted his career but also his mental health and self-confidence.

We are human. When you sacrifice so much of yourself for football and today you’re sitting and you’re like ‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’. Is there something that I did for me to be in this position that I’m in?

Mpho Makola, footballer

I was in a dungeon for a really long time, and I am just glad I got to pull myself out. I am just a positive person now and I’m just trying to pick up the pieces and move on with life.

Mpho Makola, footballer

Watch the full interview below:


This article first appeared on 947 : ‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola




