No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online stories including a flock of sheep accidentally eating medical-grade marijuana.
Skip to 8.31 for the details.
This one's no flocking joke... Friedman reports that a flock of sheep looking for refuge from a Storm Daniel that hit Eastern Europe recently.
The sheep found safety at a greenhouse near the town of Almyros in Thessaly, Greece - the sheep also found greener pastures as they devoured over 270 kilograms (600 pounds) of medical-grade cannabis.
Later, the sheep were found by farm owner, Yannis Bourounis who reported that the sheep were "jumping higher than goats, which never happens."
Friedman notes that while this is quite amusing, there are cases of animals being poisoned from ingesting too much weed.
While weed can have medicinal uses for humans, it’s dangerous for animals in large quantities, Friedman warns.
Be careful of feeding your dogs, cats and pets edibles.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
And now we know what sheep are like when they're high - baad and jumpy!
This article first appeared on KFM : No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_200210382_witty-sheep-sheep-portrait-with-tongue-out.html?vti=o8s0bvfddcwin1wdop-1-141
