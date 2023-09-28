Streaming issues? Report here
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage

28 September 2023 11:10 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Global warming
climate change

Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with John Adderley, International Correspondent (Skip to 03:48)

2023 has had the hottest month in recorded history, while storms, floods, and wildfires have devastated parts of the world.

From where we are sitting, the devastating impacts of climate change seem undeniable.

RELATED: Global warming is reaching boiling point, world leaders suggest 4 ways to manage

Well, six young people from Portugal armed with six lawyers have decided enough is enough, and are taking to the European Court of Human Rights.

I think what alerted them was those horrific forest fires that now seem to be happening in Portugal every year.

John Adderley, International News Correspondent

According to the Independent, this group will embark on a ‘David and Goliath’ style battle against 80 lawyers to sue 32 countries in a climate action lawsuit.

RELATED: We just blew past 1.5 degrees. Game over on climate? Not yet

They say the continued burning of fossil fuels, and the damage that comes as a result, is a violation of their human rights.

It does seem like a very affective way for young people to air their concerns about the issue.

John Adderley, International News Correspondent

A lawyer for these young people says this case is about the young.

John Adderley, International News Correspondent
© inkdrop/123rf.com
© inkdrop/123rf.com

If they are successful these countries will be forced to take stronger measures to cut emissions.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage




