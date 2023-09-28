Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending and interesting online stories including a family fighting a lawsuit and doctors for making their family member "appear alive" when they had already died during surgery.
Skip to 6.33 for the details.
Friedman reports that doctors are being sued for propping up a patient in a "fake alive" pose while on life support after a routine surgery where the patient had already passed away.
The family of the patient is currently suing the doctors and hospital, alleging that the patient died during surgery.
It's reported that there were two cardiologists operating on the patient - one taking over from the other during some part of the surgery.
The family reports that the patient was in "good health" before the surgery and claims to have evidence showing that there are discrepancies between the hospital records and the death certificate around the patient's time of death.
The family confirms that hospital records put the patient's death at 1pm local time while the death certificate documents the patient's death at 3.05pm.
The family notes that the latter time is when they were brought into the room and urged to take their family member off life support.
The family of the patient claims that the doctors cut into their family member's artery while operating and bled to death.
The New York Post reported this video about the story.
The outcome of this lawsuit is pending.
Friedman says, "it makes me so nervous that hospitals can cover that (death) up."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alessandroguerriero/alessandroguerriero2006/alessandroguerriero200600094/150092946-young-woman-on-positive-pressure-oxygen-in-hospital-on-the-ward-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-being-a.jpg
