Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years





It was a major win for women in motorsport this week as Jessica Hawkins became the first female to drive a modern F1 car since 2018.

The British driver completed 26 laps in Aston Martin’s 2021 model at the Hungoring in Hungary.

Reflecting on the run, the 28-year-old was speechless.

“It was everything I dreamed it would be and more. All the blood, sweat and tears to get to this point were worth it.”

The 28-year-old is a driver ambassador for the team and former W Series podium finisher.

She says, it was important to take her time and not push the car from the get-go.

“I took the time to make sure I was comfortable, the pedals were in the right position and that I could reach everything I needed to. Then I began pushing through the corners – and that blew me away.”

A huge moment.

Not only for me, but for anyone out their who chases their dreams through the RELENTLESS highs and lows.

Especially young girls who may not even think Fi is a possibility. It is.

Keep working, never stop.

LFG.

Formula One has not had a woman driver start a Grand Prix since Lella Lombardi in 1976.

They have however had several women who have tested, last woman before Hawkins was Tatiana Calderon from Columbia with Sauber (now know as Alfa Romeo) in 2018.

Hawkins says she is proud to be driving female representation in motorsport forward.

“I hope that seeing me behind the wheel of an F1 car inspires future female racers and inspires people, male or female, to follow their dreams no matter what."

"Nothing should ever stop you from doing what you want to do, what you're passionate about – what you love doing."

