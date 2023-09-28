



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Are there any indications of advancement in the fight against racism across the globe?

An Irish judge has been accused of racism after ignoring a black gymnast in a medal ceremony.

A video shows a judge awarding medals to young gymnasts while ignoring the only black girl in the competition.

A racist row occurred in March last year during an Irish ceremony.

A disgusting & racist video showing an official from Irish gymnastics, apparently deliberately, skipping a black gymnast during a medal ceremony, has gone viral with calls for accountability & action against racism in sports.



Racism is a disease sweeping the world. pic.twitter.com/NSjJ6k20xN ' د.عـبدالله العـمـادي (@Abdulla_Alamadi) September 24, 2023

Una May, CEO of Sports Ireland, defended the judge and said she jumped the girl because the medals were tangled.

The Guardian reports that a mediation settlement has been reached with the girl's family and the judge has been required to take anti-racism training.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal