[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Are there any indications of advancement in the fight against racism across the globe?
An Irish judge has been accused of racism after ignoring a black gymnast in a medal ceremony.
A video shows a judge awarding medals to young gymnasts while ignoring the only black girl in the competition.
A racist row occurred in March last year during an Irish ceremony.
A disgusting & racist video showing an official from Irish gymnastics, apparently deliberately, skipping a black gymnast during a medal ceremony, has gone viral with calls for accountability & action against racism in sports.' د.عـبدالله العـمـادي (@Abdulla_Alamadi) September 24, 2023
Racism is a disease sweeping the world. pic.twitter.com/NSjJ6k20xN
Una May, CEO of Sports Ireland, defended the judge and said she jumped the girl because the medals were tangled.
The Guardian reports that a mediation settlement has been reached with the girl's family and the judge has been required to take anti-racism training.
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal
More from World
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage
Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change.Read More
15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend
A 15-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death while protecting her friend from an ex on a Croydon bus.Read More
Somali piracy, once an unsolvable security threat, has almost completely stopped
Sony devices hacked? Hacker 'threatens' to release 'stolen' data by 28 September
Hacked ransomware gang claims and threatens to sell stolen data by 28 September.Read More
Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans?
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five years.Read More
Couple gets $1400 after being stuck next to farting dog on a flight for 13 HOURS
A couple received a hefty refund after being seated next to a farting dog for their entire flight.Read More
[WATCH] A wild ride! Amusement park ride leaves passengers stuck upside down
A ride called the 'lumberjack swinging axe' malfunctioned, leaving passengers stranded for 30 minutes.Read More
Donald Trump’s truth: Why liars might sometimes be considered honest
Donald Trump made more than 30 000 false or misleading claims during his presidency. That’s around 20 a day.Read More
Britain’s oldest gold coin collection valued at over R690k uncovered
The coins are expected to sell for £30,000 (just over R690,000) at auction.Read More