250 dogs get vaxxed in World Rabies Day initiative by Mdzananda Animal Clinic





Clarence Ford speaks to Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Executive at Mdzananda Animal Clinic about their vaccination mission for World Rabies Day today (28 September).

Rabies is a fatal disease for animals and humans. Typically, it's transferred through the saliva of animals and spread through biting and/or open wounds.

World Rabies Day is an international awareness campaign coordinated by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, a non-profit organization and it's observed annually on 28 September.

The day serves two purposes:

1) To raise awareness about rabies prevention and to highlight progress in defeating this horrifying disease.

2) The day marks the anniversary of Louis Pasteur's death who was the French chemist and microbiologist, who developed the first rabies vaccine.

This 2023 theme for World Rabies Day is "All for One, One Health for All" which is what Mdzananda Animal Clinic aims to do by vaccinating 250 dogs in vulnerable areas in the City.

Since there is no treatment for rabies infections, prevention like getting dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies is the only cure (for now).

du Plessis says that "people in communities are very open to education and hearing about what their animals need."

du Plessis also notes that you won't be able to tell if an animal has rabies until they're examined post-mortem.

Otherwise, personality traits like a change in behaviour, lethargy, and foaming at the mouth are common rabies symptoms to look out for.

If you're bitten by an unknown dog, it's advised to get a tetanus shot and a rabies injection for protection immediately after getting bitten before the rabies disease infiltrates into your system.

Pet owners are advised to make a choice to vaccinate their animals as soon as they're eligible for the rabies shot and continue preventative measures with annual booster shots.

du Plessis says that Mdzananda Animal Clinic needs support to continue work like this - you can help by sponsoring a dog for a rabies vaccine for R50, volunteer your time and/or make a monetary donation. Find out how on Mdzananda Animal Clinic's website.

