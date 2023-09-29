Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith musician William Wolf
This Sunday, talented South African musician William Wolf takes over our music playlist for the latest edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite, chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's, but also share the fondest memories those songs evoke.
Wolf who recently released his latest song, “Vir Ewig”, is a former contestant on The Voice South Africa.
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia, featuring awesome tracks from the likes of Starship, Queen and Counting Crows.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
