Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has agreed to a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, putting an end to the 148-day strike.
The five-month-long strike crippled the industry as over 11 000 TV and film writers stopped working, bringing dozens of series and talk shows to a complete stop.
Writers’ rooms for the likes of Stranger Things, The Last of Us, Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, Saturday Night Live, Yellow Jackets, and many more were shut down.
A few months later, several actors and actresses joined the picket lines, striking against the use of AI to replace them on screen.
On 26 September, WGA said a deal had been struck and writers were free to work while a ratification vote would take place on a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios.
While late-night and daytime talk shows are expected to return to air quickly, most TV and film productions won’t resume yet as the actors’ strike is still underway.
While the actors’ strike is not expected to end anytime soon, the writers’ deal has shone a little light at the end of the tunnel for those still picketing.
