Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
What can your car key reveal to a forensic investigator about your car? Data that many vehicles collect can reveal the patterns of our daily lives and provide insights into our behaviour and actions 28 September 2023 2:50 PM
Red Tide or discolouration hangover from the recent Cape storms? A CapeTalk listener reports seeing a reddish tinge in the ocean, stretching right across Table Bay, Pippa Hudson investigates. 28 September 2023 2:19 PM
Got phone insurance? Read this to make sure you don't invalidate it unknowingly Could you be unwittingly invalidating your cellphone insurance policy? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, it's possible. 28 September 2023 1:55 PM
View all Local
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime an... 27 September 2023 8:26 PM
View all Business
What do people think about when they go to sleep? Good news, there are techniques you can use to change the style and content of your pre-sleep thoughts. 28 September 2023 3:13 PM
[WATCH] Breathtaking short film dives into the magical world of sharks and rays Sharks and rays are feared in our waters, but they are also in desperate need of protection. 28 September 2023 3:05 PM
250 dogs get vaxxed in World Rabies Day initiative by Mdzananda Animal Clinic It's World Rabies Day today (28 September) and Mdzananda Animal Clinic is doing their bit to help prevent the spread of this fatal... 28 September 2023 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career. 28 September 2023 10:46 AM
Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay Uruguay beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday (27 September). 28 September 2023 7:49 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed. 28 September 2023 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend A 15-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death while protecting her friend from an ex on a Croydon bus. 28 September 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months

28 September 2023 1:18 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has agreed to a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, putting an end to the 148-day strike.

The five-month-long strike crippled the industry as over 11 000 TV and film writers stopped working, bringing dozens of series and talk shows to a complete stop.

RELATED: 11 000 TV and film writers go on strike in Hollywood

Writers’ rooms for the likes of Stranger Things, The Last of Us, Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, Saturday Night Live, Yellow Jackets, and many more were shut down.

A few months later, several actors and actresses joined the picket lines, striking against the use of AI to replace them on screen.

RELATED: Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence

On 26 September, WGA said a deal had been struck and writers were free to work while a ratification vote would take place on a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios.

While late-night and daytime talk shows are expected to return to air quickly, most TV and film productions won’t resume yet as the actors’ strike is still underway.

While the actors’ strike is not expected to end anytime soon, the writers’ deal has shone a little light at the end of the tunnel for those still picketing.


This article first appeared on 947 : Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months




28 September 2023 1:18 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

© thvideo/123rf.com

No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs

28 September 2023 10:54 AM

Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad?

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods

28 September 2023 8:39 AM

Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed.

Image source: supplied

Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever!

27 September 2023 12:00 PM

Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information!

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Megan Elice Meadows

Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne

27 September 2023 10:05 AM

Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits!

Wikimedia Commons @Andrea Raffin

Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow!

27 September 2023 9:22 AM

The actress turns 51 years old today. How well do you know Gwyneth Paltrow? Here are some facts.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA

Happy 39th birthday, Avril Lavigne!

27 September 2023 8:56 AM

The sk8ter girl celebrates her 39th birthday today so we're celebrating with some of her best hits.

© chrupka/123rf.com

[WATCH] Social media slams Zodwa Wabantu for risqué video: 'You’re a disgrace'

27 September 2023 8:24 AM

Social media didn't hold back in the comments section of Zodwa Wabantu's recent video.

Image source: Kfm Mornings social media team

The REAL 'Carrie Bradshaw' is in Cape Town

26 September 2023 12:11 PM

Candace Bushnell, the creator of the hit show 'Sex and the City' has touched down in Cape Town for her one-woman show at the Artscape.

Google Doodle celebrates the late Todd Matshikiza. Photo: YouTube/Doodle Catalog (screenshot)

Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician

26 September 2023 10:59 AM

Todd Matshikiza was a renowned South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist.

Carl Wastie with Kurt April and Anica Kiana - Kfm Top40

Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!'

23 September 2023 2:15 PM

Producer Kurt April and pop star Anica Kiana chat collaboration and 'Your Love'.

