Red Tide or discolouration hangover from the recent Cape storms?
Dr Kenneth Hutchings is Director at Anchor Environmental Consultants, he brings insight to the potential cause of a band of reddish brown water, stretching right across Table Bay that was brought to Pippa Hudson's attention by a Cape Talk listener.
Following the storms which battered parts of the Western Cape earlier this week, one Cape Talk listener reported seeing a long band of reddish brown water, stretching right across Table Bay.
Is it red tide, they asked, or is it storm related?
Pippa Hudson posed the question to Dr Kenneth Hutchings at Anchor Environmental Consultants.
All the river systems are discharging a lot of water, and there's a lot of sediment in that water and the waters themselves are discoloured because of tannins in the fynbos that's in the catchment area.Dr Kenneth Hutchings, Director - Anchor Environmental Consultants
That said, that discharge can contribute to the development of plankton blooms, some of which we call Red Tide.Dr Kenneth Hutchings, Director - Anchor Environmental Consultants
The natural phenomenon known as 'red tide' Red tide is caused by a specific type of plankton known as dinoflagellates.
They're small plants in the sea which when they get to very high concentrations can discolour the water.
The plants can produce toxins that can make people, fish and other sea creatures sick.
At the moment we could well see a large plankton bloom in response to the strong south-easterly wind and/or the terrestrial nutrient input, but I can't actually verify that.Dr Kenneth Hutchings, Director - Anchor Environmental Consultants
But I think the most likely thing we're looking at is discoloration of the surface water because of all the river flow.Dr Kenneth Hutchings, Director - Anchor Environmental Consultants
Find out more about the impact of 'red tide' on local waters by clicking the podcast link above.
RELATED: Toxic 'red tide' killing marine life along West Coast
More from Local
What can your car key reveal to a forensic investigator about your car?
Data that many vehicles collect can reveal the patterns of our daily lives and provide insights into our behaviour and actionsRead More
Got phone insurance? Read this to make sure you don't invalidate it unknowingly
Could you be unwittingly invalidating your cellphone insurance policy? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, it's possible.Read More
[LISTEN] ‘We must elect people who will do the things that make a difference’
When South Africa faces one crisis after another, it raises the question of whether we have a deficit of great leaders.Read More
Your credit report: A beginners guide
A credit report is a instrument of the economy which allows credit providers a chance to deem if a person is a trustworthy lendee.Read More
Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak
More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease.Read More
[WATCH]: Oops!! Man in trouble for breaking a bottle in a liqour shop
His friend was dancing until he realized they were in trouble.Read More
Muscle, wood, coal, oil: What early energy transitions tells us about renewables
It’s time for another energy transition. We’ve done it before.Read More
Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill passes first legislative obstacle
In essence, the Bill aims at bringing education laws in line with 'significant' court judgements that have happened in past years.Read More
KwaSizabantu Mission's Erlo Stegen dies: 'World is a better place with him dead'
"He was an unyielding, awful man," says Erika Bornman who wrote a book chronicling her life at KwaSizabantu.Read More