Red Tide or discolouration hangover from the recent Cape storms?





Dr Kenneth Hutchings is Director at Anchor Environmental Consultants, he brings insight to the potential cause of a band of reddish brown water, stretching right across Table Bay that was brought to Pippa Hudson's attention by a Cape Talk listener.

FILE: Red tide. Picture: Melvil.

Following the storms which battered parts of the Western Cape earlier this week, one Cape Talk listener reported seeing a long band of reddish brown water, stretching right across Table Bay.

Is it red tide, they asked, or is it storm related?

Pippa Hudson posed the question to Dr Kenneth Hutchings at Anchor Environmental Consultants.

All the river systems are discharging a lot of water, and there's a lot of sediment in that water and the waters themselves are discoloured because of tannins in the fynbos that's in the catchment area. Dr Kenneth Hutchings, Director - Anchor Environmental Consultants

That said, that discharge can contribute to the development of plankton blooms, some of which we call Red Tide. Dr Kenneth Hutchings, Director - Anchor Environmental Consultants

The natural phenomenon known as 'red tide' Red tide is caused by a specific type of plankton known as dinoflagellates.

They're small plants in the sea which when they get to very high concentrations can discolour the water.

The plants can produce toxins that can make people, fish and other sea creatures sick.

At the moment we could well see a large plankton bloom in response to the strong south-easterly wind and/or the terrestrial nutrient input, but I can't actually verify that. Dr Kenneth Hutchings, Director - Anchor Environmental Consultants

But I think the most likely thing we're looking at is discoloration of the surface water because of all the river flow. Dr Kenneth Hutchings, Director - Anchor Environmental Consultants

