Spar to exit Poland, while botched local SAP project costs it R1.4 billion





The Spar Group has announced it is selling its loss-making operations in Poland, with the market responding favourably to the news.

The share price rallied more than 10% in a single day on the news.

“Having evaluated and considered all options, the board believes that it is in the best interests of the group and shareholders to engage in a process to dispose of its interests in Poland,” Spar said.

© morris71/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Chris Gilmour, independent investment analyst at Gilmour Research.

Gilmour says the Polish problem should be looked at from an operational side and an indebtedness side.

It is debt that crippled Spar's operations there more than anything else, he ventures.

Operationally, if you look at the results it actually wasn't that bad. The trouble is they've never gained any kind of critical mass... They're nowhere near the top ten so its a case of I think go big or go home, effectively. Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst - Gilmour Research

It is because Spar is biting the bullet now that shareholders are rewarding the Group, he adds.

At the same time the retailer is dealing with what appears to have been the botched implementation of SAP at its KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre. (SAP means "Systems Applications and Products in data processing")

It said the SAP project cost the group more than R1.4-billion in lost turnover in the past 11 months.

"A recalibrated roll-out plan is underway, and management remains confident that modernising the business through this solution will deliver significant benefits to Spar and its independent retailers.”

Gilmour recalls a comment by former Pick n Pay Holdings CEO Nicholas Badminton that implementing SAP "was like having half a dozen beers and then trying to drive home backwards".

It is really a frightfully difficult exercise. SAP is wonderful when it works but there's an awful lot of blood, sweat and tears in getting it to work in the first place... Spar has probably had it worst than most, but it was always going to be tough. Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst - Gilmour Research

