Capitec Bank adds 1 million new clients in six months





Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Capitec Bank has reported a 9% increase in headline earnings, despite a sharp increase in bad debts.

Headline earnings rose to R4.7 billion for the six months to end-August 2023, compared to R4.3 billion for the previous period.

Tough economic conditions continued to put pressure on businesses and consumers, the bank said.

Gross credit impairment charges on loans and advances jumped 54% to almost R5.1 billion.

The net credit impairment charge grew by 62% to R4.8 billion.

The higher charge was largely due to an increase in the migration of balances into stages 2 and 3 of the retail loan book. The migration was driven by the impact of economic constraints on clients’ ability to remain up to date with their loan instalments. Consequently, the group’s overall credit loss ratio increased to 4.8% (August 2022: 3.3%). Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank now has 21.1 million active clients.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie, and remarks on the fact that Capitec added around a million new customers in the space of six months.

These are individual clients... and I think the important one on that 21 million (total) is these are active clients, so in total we've probably opened up about 27/28 million accounts... Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

...and we sit with 11 million digital clients which is very encouraging, and shows how the client is really going into electronic payments and into the digital space. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

Fourie says branches are still very important to Capitec, with around 6 million clients that visit every month.

We launched Capitec value added services four or five months ago... and the new products in total gave us an additional income of R395 million, and that shows you the focus and the service... and then the power of the 21 million clients. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article