7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery

by Tasleem Gierdien
Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU".

7de Laan actor David Rees, who plays Chris Welman on the show, is in the intensive care unit (ICU) following a heart attack on 30 July.

RELATED: TOTSIENS, 7DE LAAN: SABC 2 BIDS FAREWELL TO HIT SERIES AFTER 24 SEASONS

Rees, who underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery on 7 August, is in ICU for the second time post-surgery due to a lung infection and an irregular heartbeat.

RELATED: FANS CRUSHED BY 7DE LAAN COMING TO AN END: 'IT BROUGHT FAMILIES TOGETHER'

Rees' team released this statement on his social media accounts:

David Rees remains in ICU, persistently battling towards recovery. The road has been arduous, and David is keenly anticipating his return home.

Corlia Strauss, Spokesperson for David Rees

This health setback might mean that Rees won't get to film 7de Laan's final episodes as the show's looming cancellation happens on 26 December while filming wraps on 24 October.

RELATED: FANS PLEA TO OTHER CHANNELS: 'PLEASE ADOPT 7DE LAAN'

Here's to a speedy recovery!

RELATED: FANS PLEA TO OTHER CHANNELS: 'PLEASE ADOPT 7DE LAAN'


This article first appeared on KFM : 7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery




