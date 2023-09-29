7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery
7de Laan actor David Rees, who plays Chris Welman on the show, is in the intensive care unit (ICU) following a heart attack on 30 July.
Rees, who underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery on 7 August, is in ICU for the second time post-surgery due to a lung infection and an irregular heartbeat.
Rees' team released this statement on his social media accounts:
David Rees remains in ICU, persistently battling towards recovery. The road has been arduous, and David is keenly anticipating his return home.Corlia Strauss, Spokesperson for David Rees
This health setback might mean that Rees won't get to film 7de Laan's final episodes as the show's looming cancellation happens on 26 December while filming wraps on 24 October.
Here's to a speedy recovery!
This article first appeared on KFM : 7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery
