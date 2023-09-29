Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa. 29 September 2023 1:21 PM
[ROAD CLOSURES UPDATE] The following roads remain closed due to storm damage These are the latest updates on the roads that are still closed as a result of the storms. 29 September 2023 11:26 AM
View all Local
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
View all Politics
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul. 29 September 2023 3:30 PM
Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm. 29 September 2023 3:27 PM
School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday. 29 September 2023 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm. 29 September 2023 3:27 PM
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith musician William Wolf Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 29 September 2023 11:48 AM
Frank Opperman, AKA, Ouboet van Tonder speaks on theatre role, 'The Promise' Frank Opperman speaks on starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut’s The Promise, at the Star Theatre. 29 September 2023 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA

29 September 2023 8:22 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
African National Congress
BRICS

The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility as a reliable partner within the expanding bloc.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance slammed the ninth BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa] Parliamentary Forum held in Johannesburg this week as "shambolic" and a "national embarrassment".

The party said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by "African National Congress (ANC) incompetence", saying it called into question South Africa's credibility as a reliable partner within the expanding bloc.

The forum of lawmakers from various BRICS countries ended on Thursday after two days of discussions on issues around climate change and African partnerships.

In a statement following the conclusion of the forum, DA Member of Parliament (MP) and forum delegate, Emma Louise Powell, said while more than 45 MPs from South Africa were required to attend, Russia was represented by a single delegate.

ALSO READ:

Powell said several key member countries rendered the forum little more than an "anti-Western propaganda talk-shop".

Russia's failure to attend the forum was a stark reminder of the diplomatic isolation that Russia continues to navigate as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, she added.

Powell said the Speaker of Iran's National Consultative Assembly, departed the forum shortly after delivering what she calls a "vitriolic diatribe" against the West as part of his opening remarks.

Out of the 13 companies approached for sponsorship, 12 either declined or failed to respond to requests, according to a document released during the forum. The companies include Telkom, Vodacom, and Nedbank.


This article first appeared on EWN : BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA




29 September 2023 8:22 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
African National Congress
BRICS

More from Politics

FILE: The eSwatini flag. Picture: alekstaurus/123rf

Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'

29 September 2023 3:56 PM

Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Thabo Mbeki in Conakry, Guinea for the Thabo Mbeki Foundation's annual Africa Day lecture on 25 May 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

28 September 2023 9:46 AM

Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an update from Cabinet members and business leaders on progress made in the collaboration between government and business, 26 September 2023 - @PresidencyZA

Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'

27 September 2023 7:09 PM

Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory

26 September 2023 6:18 AM

Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a number of social and economic hurdles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption'

22 September 2023 4:54 PM

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, briefing the media on delayed SASSA payments on Thursday, 14 September 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @SAgovnews

Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points

22 September 2023 7:13 AM

Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a system failure at disburser - Postbank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented?

21 September 2023 2:15 PM

The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass

20 September 2023 9:45 PM

The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets a sneak preview from editor Rob Rose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at Lethabo power station.Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company

19 September 2023 8:02 PM

The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Unsplash.com

'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'

19 September 2023 2:34 PM

The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show

Entertainment Lifestyle

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

Sport

‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor

Local

EWN Highlights

Aiming to show sector's economic importance, Chikunga launches Transport Month

29 September 2023 5:28 PM

Parly committee finalises key bill to create National Council on GBV & Femicide

29 September 2023 4:32 PM

Submarine tragedy must be a wake-up call for the govt, says SA Navy chief

29 September 2023 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA