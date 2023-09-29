Astronaut, Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space
American NASA astronaut, Frank Rubio returned home and back into the orbit of gravity after spending just over a year in space.
Rubio is trained professionally as a medical doctor and military helicopter pilot with more than 600 hours of combat experience and works for NASA.
Rubio's trip aboard the International Space Station had originally been set to last for just six months which changed following the discovery of a coolant leak coming from his original ride into space.
Because of this, Rubio logged 371 days in space - setting a new record for the longest an American astronaut has ever spent in microgravity.
RELATED: WHAT HAPPENS IF SOMEONE DIES IN SPACE?
Rubio broke the previous record for the longest stay and spending an entire calendar year in space which was previously set by Mark Vande Hei in 2022 who spent 355 days in space.
Rubio and two Russian crewmates traveled 157.4 million miles (253.3 million kilometers) and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth during this time, according to NASA.
RELATED: INDIA PLANS SPACE TRAVEL 'TO THE MOON AND BEYOND'
The father of four says that if he had known his stay on the space station would be twice as long as originally planned, he “probably would have declined” the assignment because he missed important family events.
So, what did Rubio do all this time? He caught some epic space views, celebrated birthdays and even celebrated Halloween.
RELATED: [WATCH] FIRST MOM-DAUGHTER DUO AND FIVE OTHERS TAKE 'COMMERCIAL FLIGHT' TO SPACE
Now, that Rubio is back on ground level, he admitted to reporters that he will not be immediately returning to his pre-space flight life because of the affects that long stints in microgravity can have on the body.
Rubio noted that it'll take anywhere from two to six months before he starts to "feel normal" again.
But, he is looking forward to enjoying the outdoors and some peace and quiet.
Up here we kind of have the constant hum of machinery that’s keeping us alive. And so I’m looking forward to just being outside and enjoying the peace and quiet.Frank Rubio, Astronaut - NASA
RELATED: [LISTEN] 'HOUSTON, WE HAVE TO DOO-DOO:' ASTRONAUT, NICOLE STOTT CHATS SPACE LIFE
This article first appeared on KFM : Astronaut, Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space
More from Lifestyle
Hermanus Whale Festival CANCELLED. Town declared a 'disaster area'
Officials confirm that this is now a disaster area.Read More
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO
Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid.Read More
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods
Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.Read More
What do people think about when they go to sleep?
Good news, there are techniques you can use to change the style and content of your pre-sleep thoughts.Read More
[WATCH] Breathtaking short film dives into the magical world of sharks and rays
Sharks and rays are feared in our waters, but they are also in desperate need of protection.Read More
250 dogs get vaxxed in World Rabies Day initiative by Mdzananda Animal Clinic
It's World Rabies Day today (28 September) and Mdzananda Animal Clinic is doing their bit to help prevent the spread of this fatal disease.Read More
Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death
The family claims that the patient died during surgery and that there are mistakes between hospital and time of death records.Read More
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs
Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad?Read More