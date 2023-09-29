Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks to Aurik Business Accelerator CEO Pavlo Phitidis.
During the Covid-19 pandemic businesses were forced to adapt their practice overnight as most (if not all) transitioned to remote working where possible.
Post-pandemic, many have returned to the office while some continue working from home or take a more hybrid approach.
But, do businesses get the most out of their employees by maintaining remote or hybrid working conditions? Phitidi thinks not.
The habits and good practice of being professional, and building a proper solid work ethic… that has fallen by the wayside.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO – Aurik Business Accelerator
He admits that the remote working battle is a hard one to fight because many employees have become accustomed to the reflexibility.
Many new recruits also expect it to be the norm, almost a right.
South Africa’s skill shortage also does not help, says Phitidis.
There is a very strong reason why business owners are intimidated into accepting it, despite the fact that they fundamentally and profoundly don’t believe in it.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO – Aurik Business Accelerator
Phitidis believes young people are doing themselves and their employers a disservice by thinking that “remote working is cool”.
Most learning is done in person and through observation and... in-person engagement.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO – Aurik Business Accelerator
I don’t think it [remote working] works... we need to go back to normal because that normal worked exceptionally well -far better than how it works now.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO – Aurik Business Accelerator
Scroll up to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35112109_female-freelancer-in-her-casual-home-clothing-working-remotly-from-her-dining-table-in-the-morning-h.html?vti=m37t8ii7myb8pjsvet-1-98
More from Lifestyle
Astronaut, Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space
NASA said Rubio's mission was the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut.Read More
Hermanus Whale Festival CANCELLED. Town declared a 'disaster area'
Officials confirm that this is now a disaster area.Read More
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods
Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.Read More
What do people think about when they go to sleep?
Good news, there are techniques you can use to change the style and content of your pre-sleep thoughts.Read More
[WATCH] Breathtaking short film dives into the magical world of sharks and rays
Sharks and rays are feared in our waters, but they are also in desperate need of protection.Read More
250 dogs get vaxxed in World Rabies Day initiative by Mdzananda Animal Clinic
It's World Rabies Day today (28 September) and Mdzananda Animal Clinic is doing their bit to help prevent the spread of this fatal disease.Read More
Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death
The family claims that the patient died during surgery and that there are mistakes between hospital and time of death records.Read More
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs
Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad?Read More
More from Business
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods
Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.Read More
RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads
RCL Foods owns Rainbow Chicken, one of South Africa's largest chicken suppliers.Read More
Spar to exit Poland, while botched local SAP project costs it R1.4 billion
Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the Spar Group's troubles from independent investment analyst Chris Gilmour (Gilmour Research).Read More
Capitec Bank adds 1 million new clients in six months
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie after Capitec Bank posts its half-year results.Read More
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results.Read More
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?
A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.Read More
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered
A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.Read More
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'
Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.Read More