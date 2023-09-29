Hermanus Whale Festival CANCELLED. Town declared a 'disaster area'
Directors of the Hermanus Whale Festival have announced that the 32nd annual whale festival that would have happened between 29 September and 1 October is cancelled.
The festival's board of directors confirms that this decision comes after a meeting with the Overstrand Municipality’s events team and Mayor.
After severe weather conditions affecting parts of Hermanus, there is still no water and electricity in most areas.
It's reported that a full risk assessment was done where officials declared the popular whale festival area a "disaster."
In the interest of the public's health and safety - the decision to cancel the festival seems best, said the festival's board of directors.
We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to the vendors and the community, as the Hermanus Whale Festival has always been a cherished event that brings our community together. However, the safety and welfare of all involved must take precedence.Hermanus Whale Festival - Board of Directors
The board also says that alternative ways to celebrate the iconic whales in the area will be explored.
While we will not be able to hold the traditional festival this year, we will explore alternative ways to celebrate and educate the public about the magnificent marine life that frequents our shores.Hermanus Whale Festival - Board of Directors
Visit the website and follow Hermanus Whale Festival on social media to stay updated with the latest information.
This article first appeared on KFM : Hermanus Whale Festival CANCELLED. Town declared a 'disaster area'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98408214_grey-whale-mother-nose-going-up-in-the-pacific-ocean.html?term=southern%2Bright%2Bwhale&vti=nklfv4vbjyiahzgjd4-1-74
