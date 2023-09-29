Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
Think twice before throwing out that old device! SA's e-waste on steep incline Meet E-Waste Recycling Authority, the everyday hero helping to lessen e-waste. 29 September 2023 11:03 AM
Fatal electrocution of 4 children could have been avoided - Community Activist Four children were electrocuted in the Klipfontein Mission informal settlement this week after the devastating storms. 29 September 2023 10:41 AM
'I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate' - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor On Monday morning a Golden Arrow Bus tragically crashed. Now one survivor is setting the record straight. 29 September 2023 10:08 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
'Enough is enough': Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
View all Politics
Remote working: 'I don't think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
Astronaut, Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space NASA said Rubio's mission was the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut. 29 September 2023 10:13 AM
Hermanus Whale Festival CANCELLED. Town declared a 'disaster area' Officials confirm that this is now a disaster area. 29 September 2023 9:11 AM
Remote working: 'I don't think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
'What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?' - Mpho Makola Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career. 28 September 2023 10:46 AM
View all Sport
Frank Opperman, AKA, Ouboet van Tonder speaks on theatre role, 'The Promise' Frank Opperman speaks on starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut's The Promise, at the Star Theatre. 29 September 2023 10:50 AM
Dog wins 'America's Got Talent' for the first time in over 10 years Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season. 29 September 2023 10:20 AM
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU". 29 September 2023 7:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’

29 September 2023 10:17 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, John Adderly about the world’s trending news stories. (Skip to 2:55)

Tributes poured in from the likes of JK Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe and many more as they paid tribute to the passing of their friend, Sir Michael Gambon.

The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia.

His legendary acting career spans over five decades.

While he has taken up many roles, he will always be remembered for his impactful role as Hogwarts head master, Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.

“With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun', says Radcliffe.

Adderly recalls Gambon’s “powerful performance” in Dennis Porter’s ‘The Singing Detective’ in the 1980s.

All those scenes from the character’s hospital bed with startling makeup portraying the character’s chronic skin and joint disease.

John Adderly, foreign correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the discussion


This article first appeared on 947 : Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’




29 September 2023 10:17 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

