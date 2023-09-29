John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary





Lester Kiewit speaks to Stormers head coach John Dobsonwho has worked with Manie Libbok for some time, and who has relied on his skills as a Stormers and Western Province player about the unnecessary hate being directed towards him after the Springboks lost 13-8 to Ireland.

Kiewit says that after the game between South Africa and Ireland where Manie Libbok missed and Faf de Klerk missed two penalty and conversion kicks - the online abuse from Springbok fans against Manie Libbok is getting "ugly".

Kiewit reports that Ireland’s Johnny Sexton has also sung the praises of Manie Libbok so why are some “fans” being so downright rude?

On Instagram, Libbok, the Springboks, Pollard, and even Pollard’s wife Marise’s comment sections are filled up messages from angry Springbok supporters badmouthing Libbok in the most unwarranted way.

On Facebook, a number of memes mocking Libbok and in some instances his family, have gone viral.

On TikTok, content creators have made viral videos badmouthing Libbok's style.

On X (formerly Twitter), many tweets disproving of Libbok being a Springbok have been released onto many a timeline for the world to see.

Kiewit notes that there's a difference between missed kicks and a misuse of kicking opportunities while Dobson says that kicking has not been the Springboks' forte.

Dobson also explains that Libbok is a fly-half and "a fly-half doesn't have to kick."

Dobson says that Manie didn't just miss two kicks, he missed two kicks against the world's number one rugby team.

He has it in him to by South Africa's number one kicker and fly-half and he's changing the way South African rugby is played and how it moves and how it will be played in future. John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

Dobson also says that he sent Libbok a WhatsApp text and reports that the fly-half has taken a knock but "he's a tough guy and will recover."

The coach speculates that another curious element is that other players weren't used as a kicker but this might be a tactic used for later games.

Overall, goal-kicking wasn’t the only reason why the Springboks lost.

Libbok also wasn’t solely to blame for the result either, so do better and be better with your commentary, Mzansi - kindness is free.

Ask yourself, can you call yourself a real fan if you berate the players after one 'bad' game?

On Sunday (1 October) at 9pm, the Springboks take on Tonga - here's to our boys in green and gold.

