Fatal electrocution of 4 children could have been avoided - Community Activist

Storm Scholtz, 12, Awam Simanga, 9, and brothers Lihle, 11 and Lusando Dyamdeki, 7, tragically died this week from electrocution.

It is believed that this is a result of cables becoming soaked during this week’s storms.

They were found dead floating in a dam by other children.

Van Rensburg says that this tragedy could have been avoided if the settlement had the infrastructure they needed, particularly secure electricity.

Homes in Sandvlei were flooded when the Eersterivier burst its banks, after an unseasonal September spring storm devastated parts of the Western Cape. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

We flood severely year after year… every summer this community has to rebuild their lives. Collette van Rensburg, Klipfontein Mission Community Activist

