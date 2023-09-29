Frank Opperman, AKA, Ouboet van Tonder speaks on theatre role, 'The Promise'
Lester Kiewit speaks to legendary actor Frank Opperman, who is starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut’s The Promise, at the Star Theatre, at the District Six Homecoming Centre until 6 October.
Listen to the conversation below.
Opperman is a big part of South African television culture.
The actor and jazzman has acted in productions such as 'Spring awakening' and 'Caspar in my tuin.'
Opperman also acted alongside fellow South African actor Arnold Vosloo in a full-length feature film called 'Boetie gaan border toe', but gained popularity in an Afrikaans sitcom called 'Orkney Snork Nie', playing Ouboet van Tonder.
In the 1990s, he starred in a South African television drama series, 'The Big Time as Chris Karedes' as a Cypriot emigrant which received numerous SABC Artes awards.
In 2010, he played the title role in the SABC2 sitcom 'Die Uwe Pottie Potgieter.'
In 2014 he landed a starring role in the kykNET anthology drama series 'Pandjieswinkelstories.'
In 2018, Opperman participated in Dancing with the Stars South Africa alongside professional dancer, Jeanné Swart and can this Ouboet dance!
Opperman's currently starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel, 'The Promise' at the Star Theatre, at the District Six Homecoming Centre until 6 October.
The show takes a satirical look at the white family complex in South Africa, ironically dubbed, 'The Swarts.'
On this latest venture, Opperman says that from the cast and crew to lighting and the soundtrack, the show is "brilliant."
It's just one of those things I just had to be part of and I'm loving every moment of it. It's an incredible show. I wish I could see the show myself. It's absolutely beautiful and so much fun.Frank Opperman, Actor
Get tickets to the show, here.
As for future dreams, Opperman hopes to become a rock 'n roll star!
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Entertainment
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years
Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season.Read More
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery
Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU".Read More
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months
The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike.Read More
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs
Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad?Read More
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods
Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed.Read More
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever!
Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information!Read More
Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne
Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits!Read More
Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow!
The actress turns 51 years old today. How well do you know Gwyneth Paltrow? Here are some facts.Read More
Happy 39th birthday, Avril Lavigne!
The sk8ter girl celebrates her 39th birthday today so we're celebrating with some of her best hits.Read More