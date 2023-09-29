Frank Opperman, AKA, Ouboet van Tonder speaks on theatre role, 'The Promise'





Lester Kiewit speaks to legendary actor Frank Opperman, who is starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut’s The Promise, at the Star Theatre, at the District Six Homecoming Centre until 6 October.

Opperman is a big part of South African television culture.

The actor and jazzman has acted in productions such as 'Spring awakening' and 'Caspar in my tuin.'

Opperman also acted alongside fellow South African actor Arnold Vosloo in a full-length feature film called 'Boetie gaan border toe', but gained popularity in an Afrikaans sitcom called 'Orkney Snork Nie', playing Ouboet van Tonder.

In the 1990s, he starred in a South African television drama series, 'The Big Time as Chris Karedes' as a Cypriot emigrant which received numerous SABC Artes awards.

In 2010, he played the title role in the SABC2 sitcom 'Die Uwe Pottie Potgieter.'

In 2014 he landed a starring role in the kykNET anthology drama series 'Pandjieswinkelstories.'

In 2018, Opperman participated in Dancing with the Stars South Africa alongside professional dancer, Jeanné Swart and can this Ouboet dance!

Opperman's currently starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel, 'The Promise' at the Star Theatre, at the District Six Homecoming Centre until 6 October.

The show takes a satirical look at the white family complex in South Africa, ironically dubbed, 'The Swarts.'

On this latest venture, Opperman says that from the cast and crew to lighting and the soundtrack, the show is "brilliant."

It's just one of those things I just had to be part of and I'm loving every moment of it. It's an incredible show. I wish I could see the show myself. It's absolutely beautiful and so much fun. Frank Opperman, Actor

As for future dreams, Opperman hopes to become a rock 'n roll star!

