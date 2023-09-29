[ROAD CLOSURES UPDATE] The following roads remain closed due to storm damage





After the devastating storms in the Western Cape these are the roads that have been closed and reopened.

Closed:

Drew Bridge is closed

N2 Caledon - Botrivier is a longterm closure

R406 Caledon - Greyton is closed

Greyton - Stormsvlei is closed

R320 Caledon – Hermanus – Karwyderskraal is closed

R44/Clarence Drive Kleinmond - Gordonsbay is closed

R5 Franschhoek Pass is closed

R316 Arniston - Bredasdorp is closed

Tesselaarsdal - Caledon is closed

McGregor - Robertson is closed

Malgas - Infanta is closed

Malgas pont is closed

Buffeljagsrivier - low water bridge from N2 to Buffeljagsrivier town is closed, this does NOT affect the N2.

Opened:

R321 Grabouw - Villiersdorp is open

R62 Barrydale - Ladysmith is open

N12 Meiringspoort is open

R319 Swellendam - Bredasdorp is open

Stormsvlei - Bredasdorp is open

R317 Stormsvlei - Bonnievale is open

R317 Bonnievale - Robertson is open

R62 Ashton - Montagu is open

R62 Montagu - Barrydale is open via back road

R324 Tradouwspass is open

R60 Robertson - Worcester is open

R316 Caledon - Bredasdorp is open

R43 Botrivier - Hermanus is open

N2 Sir Lowry's Pass is open

R44 Bettys bay - Kleinmond - Palmiet is open with a stop/go in place

R321 Villiersdorp to Worcester is open

R326 - N2 Riviersonderend - Van Brakel - Stanford is open

R316 Van Brakel – Caledon is open

Stanford – Hermanus is open

R319 Struisbaai - Bredasdorp is open to 4x4 ONLY

R317 Stormsvlei to Bredasdorp is open

N1 Worcester - De Doorns is open

N2 Damaged Roadway:

N2 Riviersonderend - Caledon (Jongensklip turnoff) has a stop/go in place

Malgas - Swellendam is open

McGregor - Robertson - Alternative rd - Stormsvlei - Bushmanspad is open for cars with high ground clearance Steenboksvlakte - Strykhoogtepas - Grootrivier rd (Turn off just before Vrolikheid) is open for cars with high ground clearance

R43 Caledon N2 to Villiersdorp is open

Swellendam to Cape Town open roads:

Swellendam - Ashton - Robertson - Worcester - CT

Swellendam - Riviersonderend - Van Brakel - Stanford - Hermanus - Botrivier – Sir Lowry’s Pass - CT

Swellendam - Bredasdorp - Napier - Van Brakel - Stanford - Hermanus - Botrivier - Sir Lowry’s Pass - CT

Caledon to CT open roads

Caledon - Van Brakel – Stanford – Hermanus – Botrivier – Sir Lowry’s Pass - CT

Caledon - Swellendam - Ashton - Robertson - Worcester - CT