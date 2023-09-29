[ROAD CLOSURES UPDATE] The following roads remain closed due to storm damage
After the devastating storms in the Western Cape these are the roads that have been closed and reopened.
Closed:
-
Drew Bridge is closed
-
N2 Caledon - Botrivier is a longterm closure
-
R406 Caledon - Greyton is closed
-
Greyton - Stormsvlei is closed
-
R320 Caledon – Hermanus – Karwyderskraal is closed
-
R44/Clarence Drive Kleinmond - Gordonsbay is closed
-
R5 Franschhoek Pass is closed
-
R316 Arniston - Bredasdorp is closed
-
Tesselaarsdal - Caledon is closed
-
McGregor - Robertson is closed
-
Malgas - Infanta is closed
-
Malgas pont is closed
-
Buffeljagsrivier - low water bridge from N2 to Buffeljagsrivier town is closed, this does NOT affect the N2.
Opened:
-
R321 Grabouw - Villiersdorp is open
-
R62 Barrydale - Ladysmith is open
-
N12 Meiringspoort is open
-
R319 Swellendam - Bredasdorp is open
-
Stormsvlei - Bredasdorp is open
-
R317 Stormsvlei - Bonnievale is open
-
R317 Bonnievale - Robertson is open
-
R62 Ashton - Montagu is open
-
R62 Montagu - Barrydale is open via back road
-
R324 Tradouwspass is open
-
R60 Robertson - Worcester is open
-
R316 Caledon - Bredasdorp is open
-
R43 Botrivier - Hermanus is open
-
N2 Sir Lowry's Pass is open
-
R44 Bettys bay - Kleinmond - Palmiet is open with a stop/go in place
-
R321 Villiersdorp to Worcester is open
-
R326 - N2 Riviersonderend - Van Brakel - Stanford is open
-
R316 Van Brakel – Caledon is open
-
Stanford – Hermanus is open
-
R319 Struisbaai - Bredasdorp is open to 4x4 ONLY
-
R317 Stormsvlei to Bredasdorp is open
-
N1 Worcester - De Doorns is open
N2 Damaged Roadway:
-
N2 Riviersonderend - Caledon (Jongensklip turnoff) has a stop/go in place
-
Malgas - Swellendam is open
-
McGregor - Robertson - Alternative rd - Stormsvlei - Bushmanspad is open for cars with high ground clearance
- Steenboksvlakte - Strykhoogtepas - Grootrivier rd (Turn off just before Vrolikheid) is open for cars with high ground clearance
-
R43 Caledon N2 to Villiersdorp is open
Swellendam to Cape Town open roads:
-
Swellendam - Ashton - Robertson - Worcester - CT
-
Swellendam - Riviersonderend - Van Brakel - Stanford - Hermanus - Botrivier – Sir Lowry’s Pass - CT
-
Swellendam - Bredasdorp - Napier - Van Brakel - Stanford - Hermanus - Botrivier - Sir Lowry’s Pass - CT
Caledon to CT open roads
-
Caledon - Van Brakel – Stanford – Hermanus – Botrivier – Sir Lowry’s Pass - CT
-
Caledon - Swellendam - Ashton - Robertson - Worcester - CT
