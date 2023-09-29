Silence around vulval cancer means people are missing signs that they have it

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa. 29 September 2023 1:21 PM
[ROAD CLOSURES UPDATE] The following roads remain closed due to storm damage These are the latest updates on the roads that are still closed as a result of the storms. 29 September 2023 11:26 AM
View all Local
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
View all Politics
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul. 29 September 2023 3:30 PM
Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm. 29 September 2023 3:27 PM
School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday. 29 September 2023 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm. 29 September 2023 3:27 PM
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith musician William Wolf Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 29 September 2023 11:48 AM
Frank Opperman, AKA, Ouboet van Tonder speaks on theatre role, 'The Promise' Frank Opperman speaks on starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut’s The Promise, at the Star Theatre. 29 September 2023 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Silence around vulval cancer means people are missing signs that they have it

29 September 2023 12:40 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
HPV
The Conversation

Here are the symptoms to look out for.

Article by Sophie Rees, Research Fellow, University of Bristol.

Most people have heard of cervical, ovarian, and perhaps womb cancer, but there is one gynaecological cancer that is seldom mentioned: vulval cancer.

That silence is deadly. According to Cancer Research UK, 69% of vulval cancers are considered preventable. In late-stage cancer, the treatment may be devastating and in extreme cases can involve removing the entire vulva, so increasing awareness is vital.

However, taboos around genitalia mean many women and people with vulvas are unaware that they even have a vulva. Your vulva is the external part of the female genitals encompassing the labia minora and majora, clitoris and entrance to the vagina.

Vulval cancer is considered rare, accounting for less than 1% of all new cancers in women in the UK. That does not mean it’s unimportant. Four people are diagnosed every day in the UK. Mortality rates are projected to rise by 20% in the coming decades.

Most vulval cancers are associated with either a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection or a condition called lichen sclerosus (LS).

Experts thought vulval cancer was more common in older people, but incidence is increasing among younger women, probably in part because of the rising incidence of HPV infection. Although a lot of people are aware that HPV can lead to cervical cancer, it is less well known that HPV can also cause other cancers, including cancers of the vulva, anus, penis and vagina. The HPV vaccine protects from all HPV-related cancer, including vulval.

The other main condition linked to vulval cancer is LS, a chronic skin condition which typically causes intense itching and white or ashy patches. LS is associated with a type of pre-cancer called differentiated vulval intraepithelial neoplasia (dVIN). This type of VIN is more likely to develop into cancer than the type that develops as a result of HPV infection.

Delayed diagnosis

In one Danish study comparing the diagnosis time of all gynaecological cancers, vulval cancer was found to have the longest delay. Scientists have suggested this is because its symptoms are often vague in the early stages.

However, we also know that lack of awareness of vulval conditions and a normalisation of vulval symptoms, together with shame and embarrassment, causes women to delay help-seeking. And women seeking help for vulval symptoms are too often not examined and misdiagnosed with thrush or symptoms of menopause. If you are concerned you have symptoms of vulval cancer or LS, you may need to insist on being examined.

We don’t currently have a screening programme for vulval cancer because it is so rare, but when you go for cervical screening you could ask the nurse to also check your vulva for any visual signs of cancer.

Symptoms and signs of vulval cancer include:

  • persistent itch in the vulva
  • pain or soreness in the vulva
  • raised patches of skin that can be red, white, or dark
  • a lump or wart-like growth on the vulva
  • bleeding from the vulva or blood-stained vaginal discharge between periods
  • an open sore in the vulva
  • a burning pain when peeing
  • a mole on the vulva that changes shape or colour.

If you have any of these you should seek help. But don’t panic. These symptoms might be caused by other, benign, conditions.

It’s important for you to become acquainted with your vulva and to understand what is normal for you. To this end, the University of Manchester has produced a resource to teach women how to do a vulval self-examination.

Resources such as the Great Wall of Vulva can help women understand that vulvas come in all shapes and sizes.

Treatment for vulval cancer

If caught early, vulval cancer can be treated with a local excision – removing the cancerous cells and a margin of normal cells around it. However, treatment for later stage vulval cancer can be brutal. Depending on where the tumour is and how large it is, surgery could mean removal of part or all of the labia minora or labia majora (the two sets of lips that make up the most the vulval anatomy) and even the clitoris.

It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to understand the impact of this kind of treatment on quality of life. Recovering from vulval surgery is often a long process during which sitting is impossible: women can only stand or lie down. Lymph node removal can lead to lymphedema, painful swelling of the leg as lymph fluid builds up in the body’s tissues. Women may need to wear compression tights every day for the rest of their lives. And needless to say, sexual activity may be less appealing and less enjoyable after vulval surgery.

As with many health conditions, vulval cancer does not affect everyone equally. Globally, the age at which women are diagnosed with vulval cancer is around 10-15 years younger in lower income countries such as South Africa, compared to high income countries. This may be because HPV is more prevalent in South Africa. In England, vulval cancer incidence rates are 74% higher in the most deprived groups.

Persistent vulval symptoms should not be considered an “expected” part of having a vulva. Increased awareness could save some women from being diagnosed with later stage vulval cancer and improve survival rates.

We should be taking vulval itching and pain seriously, talking about vulval cancer and emphasising the importance of the HPV vaccine.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




29 September 2023 12:40 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
HPV
The Conversation

More from Lifestyle

© faizalramli/123rf.com

First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most

29 September 2023 3:30 PM

South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show

29 September 2023 3:27 PM

We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Svetlana Konstantynova

School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE

29 September 2023 2:32 PM

We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media complaints / Pexels: freestocks.org

Social media complaints and rants: When does it become defamation?

29 September 2023 2:21 PM

When does it cross the line between you sharing your experience and bashing a company publicly?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tuberculosis, man coughing. Pexels: Vlada Karpovich

Why South African men are much more likely to die from TB than women

29 September 2023 11:47 AM

Men’s access to health facilities needs to be improved and there needs to be more effort to encourage men to seek medical care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Frank Rubio's Instagram page

Astronaut Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space

29 September 2023 10:13 AM

NASA said Rubio's mission was the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© izanbar/123rf.com

Hermanus Whale Festival CANCELLED. Town declared a 'disaster area'

29 September 2023 9:11 AM

Officials confirm that this is now a disaster area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: kasto/123rf.com

Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO

29 September 2023 8:42 AM

Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU

28 September 2023 9:46 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fieldbar cooler box - The Fieldbar Co. on Facebook

High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods

28 September 2023 8:58 PM

Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show

Entertainment Lifestyle

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

Sport

‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor

Local

EWN Highlights

Aiming to show sector's economic importance, Chikunga launches Transport Month

29 September 2023 5:28 PM

Parly committee finalises key bill to create National Council on GBV & Femicide

29 September 2023 4:32 PM

Submarine tragedy must be a wake-up call for the govt, says SA Navy chief

29 September 2023 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA