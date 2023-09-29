Social media complaints and rants: When does it become defamation?





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist and Verlie Oosthuizen, Social Media Law Specialist with Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys.

Social media has changed the customer-company relationship, but whether it's changed in a positive or negative way is a separate discussion.

While it's a great way to engage with your customers as the company, for the customer, it's a great way to share their thoughts or review on a product whether that review be good or bad, typically without repercussions.

But when does it cross the line from a social media user expressing their opinion to defamation?

Social media complaints / Pexels: freestocks.org

Knowler took on a case where a woman took to TikTok lambasting Budget Insurance for rejecting her claim after her car was stolen in a store parking lot.

This then lead to other users sharing their experience with the insurer and encouraging her to lodge a complaint with the Ombudsman after she was told by the insurer that "the same original key that I provided to them is the very same key that was used on the vehicle after I reported it stolen."

Naturally this caused an uproar on social media and resulted in the video being shared across different social media platforms.

Knowler notes that there have been insurers in the past that have rejected claims without the necessary justification.

The consumer ninja questioned the insurer as to why they didn't engage on social media or at least put out a statement to clear up some of the confusion.

A spokesperson responded saying "We are of the opinion that destructive criticism, uninformed opinions, accusations without context, profanity and defamatory remarks should not be entertained."

It's not a free-for-all. If you overstep there can be consequences. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Oosthuizen says that the response from the insurer was definitely a sensible approach, however, she doesn't necessarily recommend completely ignoring the complaints on social media.

Instead, she says that acknowledging the complaints and providing some sort of explanation or update would've been useful.

In terms of a company opening a defamation case, Oosthuizen says that the process can last for years and doesn't provide any financial gain for the company, so in most cases, it's avoided.

It's definitely an approach, but it's not necessarily the most popular approach. Verlie Oosthuizen, Social Media Law Specialist – Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

People are quite successful in pressurising companies on social media these days. Verlie Oosthuizen, Social Media Law Specialist – Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

You never make money off defamation cases. Verlie Oosthuizen, Social Media Law Specialist – Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

This article first appeared on 702 : Social media complaints and rants: When does it become defamation?