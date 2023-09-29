Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show





Come join us at CapeTalk Classics as we celebrate CapeTalk’s 26th birthday and enjoy some of the most-loved South African classics, performed by several home-grown stars.

Spend an afternoon in a stunning setting while listening to your favourite SA songs with a partner or close friends.

CapeTalk Classics is a new poolside show taking place at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday 22 October, from 4 pm, in the magnificent surroundings of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

The CapeTalk Classics band will perform alongside some South African greats.

Don't miss this exclusive poolside show!

Book your spot via Ticketpro.

Tickets range from R280 for general access to R375 for seated spots, which are unreserved.

You can also book a six-seater lounge pocket for R2000.

No under 18s.