Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa. 29 September 2023 1:21 PM
[ROAD CLOSURES UPDATE] The following roads remain closed due to storm damage These are the latest updates on the roads that are still closed as a result of the storms. 29 September 2023 11:26 AM
View all Local
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
View all Politics
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul. 29 September 2023 3:30 PM
Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm. 29 September 2023 3:27 PM
School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday. 29 September 2023 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm. 29 September 2023 3:27 PM
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith musician William Wolf Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 29 September 2023 11:48 AM
Frank Opperman, AKA, Ouboet van Tonder speaks on theatre role, 'The Promise' Frank Opperman speaks on starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut’s The Promise, at the Star Theatre. 29 September 2023 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show

29 September 2023 3:27 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Capetalk

We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm.
capetalk-classics-bannerjpg

Come join us at CapeTalk Classics as we celebrate CapeTalk’s 26th birthday and enjoy some of the most-loved South African classics, performed by several home-grown stars.

Spend an afternoon in a stunning setting while listening to your favourite SA songs with a partner or close friends.

CapeTalk Classics is a new poolside show taking place at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday 22 October, from 4 pm, in the magnificent surroundings of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

The CapeTalk Classics band will perform alongside some South African greats.

Don't miss this exclusive poolside show!

Book your spot via Ticketpro.

Tickets range from R280 for general access to R375 for seated spots, which are unreserved.

You can also book a six-seater lounge pocket for R2000.

No under 18s.




29 September 2023 3:27 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Capetalk

More from Entertainment

Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith musician William Wolf

29 September 2023 11:48 AM

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frank Opperman in the CapeTalk studio on 29 September 2023.

Frank Opperman, AKA, Ouboet van Tonder speaks on theatre role, 'The Promise'

29 September 2023 10:50 AM

Frank Opperman speaks on starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut’s The Promise, at the Star Theatre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adrian Stocia and Hurricane are the winners of 'America's Got Talent' season 18. Photo: YouTube/America's Got Talent (screenshot)

Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years

29 September 2023 10:20 AM

Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from David Rees' Facebook page

7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery

29 September 2023 7:58 AM

Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) was on strike for 148 days. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Fabebk

Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months

28 September 2023 1:18 PM

The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© thvideo/123rf.com

No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs

28 September 2023 10:54 AM

Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods

28 September 2023 8:39 AM

Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever!

27 September 2023 12:00 PM

Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Megan Elice Meadows

Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne

27 September 2023 10:05 AM

Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons @Andrea Raffin

Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow!

27 September 2023 9:22 AM

The actress turns 51 years old today. How well do you know Gwyneth Paltrow? Here are some facts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© faizalramli/123rf.com

First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most

29 September 2023 3:30 PM

South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Svetlana Konstantynova

School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE

29 September 2023 2:32 PM

We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media complaints / Pexels: freestocks.org

Social media complaints and rants: When does it become defamation?

29 September 2023 2:21 PM

When does it cross the line between you sharing your experience and bashing a company publicly?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf.com

Silence around vulval cancer means people are missing signs that they have it

29 September 2023 12:40 PM

Here are the symptoms to look out for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tuberculosis, man coughing. Pexels: Vlada Karpovich

Why South African men are much more likely to die from TB than women

29 September 2023 11:47 AM

Men’s access to health facilities needs to be improved and there needs to be more effort to encourage men to seek medical care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Frank Rubio's Instagram page

Astronaut Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space

29 September 2023 10:13 AM

NASA said Rubio's mission was the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© izanbar/123rf.com

Hermanus Whale Festival CANCELLED. Town declared a 'disaster area'

29 September 2023 9:11 AM

Officials confirm that this is now a disaster area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: kasto/123rf.com

Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO

29 September 2023 8:42 AM

Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU

28 September 2023 9:46 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fieldbar cooler box - The Fieldbar Co. on Facebook

High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods

28 September 2023 8:58 PM

Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show

Entertainment Lifestyle

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

Sport

‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor

Local

EWN Highlights

Aiming to show sector's economic importance, Chikunga launches Transport Month

29 September 2023 5:28 PM

Parly committee finalises key bill to create National Council on GBV & Femicide

29 September 2023 4:32 PM

Submarine tragedy must be a wake-up call for the govt, says SA Navy chief

29 September 2023 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA