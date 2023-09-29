Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show
Come join us at CapeTalk Classics as we celebrate CapeTalk’s 26th birthday and enjoy some of the most-loved South African classics, performed by several home-grown stars.
Spend an afternoon in a stunning setting while listening to your favourite SA songs with a partner or close friends.
CapeTalk Classics is a new poolside show taking place at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday 22 October, from 4 pm, in the magnificent surroundings of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.
The CapeTalk Classics band will perform alongside some South African greats.
Don't miss this exclusive poolside show!
Tickets range from R280 for general access to R375 for seated spots, which are unreserved.
You can also book a six-seater lounge pocket for R2000.
No under 18s.
More from Entertainment
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith musician William Wolf
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Frank Opperman, AKA, Ouboet van Tonder speaks on theatre role, 'The Promise'
Frank Opperman speaks on starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut’s The Promise, at the Star Theatre.Read More
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years
Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season.Read More
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery
Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU".Read More
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months
The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike.Read More
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs
Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad?Read More
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods
Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed.Read More
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever!
Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information!Read More
Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne
Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits!Read More
More from Lifestyle
First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most
South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul.Read More
School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE
We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday.Read More
Social media complaints and rants: When does it become defamation?
When does it cross the line between you sharing your experience and bashing a company publicly?Read More
Silence around vulval cancer means people are missing signs that they have it
Here are the symptoms to look out for.Read More
Why South African men are much more likely to die from TB than women
Men’s access to health facilities needs to be improved and there needs to be more effort to encourage men to seek medical care.Read More
Astronaut Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space
NASA said Rubio's mission was the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut.Read More
Hermanus Whale Festival CANCELLED. Town declared a 'disaster area'
Officials confirm that this is now a disaster area.Read More
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO
Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid.Read More
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More