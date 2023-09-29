Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson, Dudu Myeni, has been granted bail in the Richards Bay Magistrates Court for fraud and corruption.
Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa.
The pair then appeared in court where they applied for bail.
The charges are linked to alleged kickbacks that Myeni received while she was SAA chair, which the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believes were facilitated by Mathenjwa.
The Investigating Directorate’s Sindisiwe Seboka: "The matter involving Dudu Myeni and Trevor Mathenjwa from Sondolo IT has been postponed to the 17th of November. The bail amount has been set at R10,000 each."
This article first appeared on EWN : Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Local
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives'
Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise.Read More
[ROAD CLOSURES UPDATE] The following roads remain closed due to storm damage
These are the latest updates on the roads that are still closed as a result of the storms.Read More
Think twice before throwing out that old device! SA's e-waste on steep incline
Meet E-Waste Recycling Authority, the everyday hero helping to lessen e-waste.Read More
Fatal electrocution of 4 children could have been avoided - Community Activist
Four children were electrocuted in the Klipfontein Mission informal settlement this week after the devastating storms.Read More
‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor
On Monday morning a Golden Arrow Bus tragically crashed. Now one survivor is setting the record straight.Read More
'The state of Gauteng's water infrastructure is criminal': WaterCAN
Water and sanitation are essential to our lives, but the state of Gauteng's water leaves much to be desired.Read More
[WATCH] Woman delivers INSTANT justice and hits robber with her car
A woman in Bluff, Durban chased down a man who had robbed her and hit him with her Toyota Tazz.Read More
Zulu accused of covering up Sassa-Postbank 'glitch'
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is still facing criticism for how she handled the latest Sassa debacle.Read More
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More