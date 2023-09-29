First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most
Clarence speaks to Arpan Sur, the Marketing Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelēz International about their current study revealing South Africans' snacking habits.
Listen to the conversation below.
Mondelez International is popularly known for its snacking brands, including Cadbury, Oreo, Lunch Bar, Clorets, Chappies, Halls, and many others which the study focuses on.
The company has recently launched South Africa's first-ever 'State of Snacking' report which involved polling 250 local adults aged 18 and older.
Customers can thank themselves for this study. "Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. So, we want to serve them well" says Arpan Sur.
Sur noted that the study shows that South Africans are snacking more despite "tough economic times" and enjoys snacks when they need a pick-me-up for sustenance or indulgence during the day.
The snacking study revealed these take-aways...
• 75% of respondents believe it has become more important now than ever to have moments of snacking during the day
• 80% of people said chocolate is good for the soul
• 50% of people eat chocolate more than once a week
• Younger people experiment with a wider variety of snacks
• Nine out of 10 of the respondents said they were worried about inflation, with 90% saying they have become budget-conscious.
When are South Africans snacking most?
• 75% of the respondents said they have at least one in the morning, soon after having breakfast
• 29% of people have at least one snack before having breakfast
Why are Mzansi snackers?
Convenience!
84% of South African millennials say it's easier to grab a quick snack in the morning than a full meal.
And reward yourself for that treat yo'self moment.
Over 86% of South Africans snack to spoil or reward themselves with moments of indulgence in the day.
Which snacks do South Africans enjoy most?
The study reveals that six out of 10 respondents prefer to snack on chips, popcorn, pretzels, and biscuits or cookies.
More than half of the respondents like to indulge in sweets, gummies, and yoghurt.
Least popular snacks are gum, bakery sweets, soup, and ice-cream.
The most popular chocolate choices in South Africa are...
Limited to Mondelez International chocolate brands, the study shows that South Africans LOVE these chocolate flavours:
• Top deck and wholenut
• Mint Crisp
• Lunch Bar
And that's the state of Mzansi's snacking habits.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_170405899_kedah-malaysia-march-6th-2021-cadbury-dairy-milk-chocolate-bar-on-wooden-background-cadbury-dairy-mi.html?vti=n0nqpt8vfogmeoaz0m-2-83
