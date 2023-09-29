Emergency measures put in place to aid Gauteng water supply





Jane Dutton speaks with Makenosi Maroo, Rand Water Spokesperson.

Parts of Gauteng have been without consistent water supply for several weeks.

This has been affecting businesses and individuals who have in some areas had dry taps for months.

However, it seems that they will soon be getting some level of relief from their water woes.

Maroo says that Rand Water is still struggling with the system because of high consumption, and they have had to put water shifting in place to manage.

We are moving water from one system to the other. Makenosi Maroo, Rand Water Spokesperson

© coffeemate/123rf.com

In addition to this, she says they are working with municipalities to ensure that residents get water, and they are supplying municipalities with more water.

However, she adds that this is just a temporary measure until the system recovers and they reduce consumption.

