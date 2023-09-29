Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'
Jane Dutton interviews Zweli Martin Dlamini, Journalist based in Swaziland (skip to 22:59).
Today (Friday) about 585 000 registered voters cast their votes to elect Members of Parliament in Africa's last absolute monarchy, Eswatini.
Political parties are banned, however, individual candidates can run for seats in the House of Assembly every five years.
Dlamini makes it clear that the elections will make no difference as long as Eswatini is ruled by an absolute monarchy lead by King Mswati III.
He adds that parliament doesn't have any powers to hold executives, including the King accountable.
People of Eskwatini are calling for a democratic change to improve the quality of life and a government that acts in the interest of its people and not just the royal family, says Dlamini.
RELATED: Eswatini, Africa's last absolute monarchy, to hold elections this week
These elections are not at all gonna change anything in Eswatini.Zweli Martin Dlamini, Journalist
They understand that as long as King Mswati is in power, their lives will remain the same.Zweli Martin Dlamini, Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166479910_eswatini-flag-waving-on-the-wind-in-front-of-sun.html
More from Politics
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA
The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility as a reliable partner within the expanding bloc.Read More
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'
Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures.Read More
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'
Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.Read More
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory
Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a number of social and economic hurdles.Read More
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption'
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable.Read More
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points
Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a system failure at disburser - Postbank.Read More
Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented?
The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sectorRead More
CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass
The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets a sneak preview from editor Rob Rose.Read More
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company
The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.Read More