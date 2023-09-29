Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'

29 September 2023 3:56 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
eSwatini elections

Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections.

Jane Dutton interviews Zweli Martin Dlamini, Journalist based in Swaziland (skip to 22:59).

Today (Friday) about 585 000 registered voters cast their votes to elect Members of Parliament in Africa's last absolute monarchy, Eswatini.

Political parties are banned, however, individual candidates can run for seats in the House of Assembly every five years.

Dlamini makes it clear that the elections will make no difference as long as Eswatini is ruled by an absolute monarchy lead by King Mswati III.

He adds that parliament doesn't have any powers to hold executives, including the King accountable.

People of Eskwatini are calling for a democratic change to improve the quality of life and a government that acts in the interest of its people and not just the royal family, says Dlamini.

FILE: The eSwatini flag. Picture: alekstaurus/123rf
FILE: The eSwatini flag. Picture: alekstaurus/123rf

RELATED: Eswatini, Africa's last absolute monarchy, to hold elections this week

These elections are not at all gonna change anything in Eswatini.

Zweli Martin Dlamini, Journalist

They understand that as long as King Mswati is in power, their lives will remain the same.

Zweli Martin Dlamini, Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




