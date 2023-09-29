Book your tickets NOW for the West Coast Saldanha Bay Air Show





Saskia Falken has your latest events and gig guide for this upcoming weekend (skip to 9:27).

School is out and what better way to kick off the school holiday than with the West Coast Saldanha Bay Air Show.

From fast jets, skydivers, gliding, radio control acts, jaw-dropping aerobatics, drone challenges and live music by the likes of Karen Zoid, you're in for jam-packed 18-hours of non-stop fun.

Details:

30 September 2023, doors open at 6am until 11:45pm

Saldanha / Vredenburg Airport

Ticket prices:

Toddlers: (0 to 5): Free

Youth (6 to 18): R180

Adults: R240

Pensioners (over 60): R200

Camping (per night 4 pax): R400

To purchase a ticket, click here.

RELATED: School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE