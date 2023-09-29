Book your tickets NOW for the West Coast Saldanha Bay Air Show
Saskia Falken has your latest events and gig guide for this upcoming weekend (skip to 9:27).
School is out and what better way to kick off the school holiday than with the West Coast Saldanha Bay Air Show.
From fast jets, skydivers, gliding, radio control acts, jaw-dropping aerobatics, drone challenges and live music by the likes of Karen Zoid, you're in for jam-packed 18-hours of non-stop fun.
Details:
- 30 September 2023, doors open at 6am until 11:45pm
- Saldanha / Vredenburg Airport
Ticket prices:
- Toddlers: (0 to 5): Free
- Youth (6 to 18): R180
- Adults: R240
- Pensioners (over 60): R200
- Camping (per night 4 pax): R400
To purchase a ticket, click here.
