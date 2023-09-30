Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

30 September 2023 8:51 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Sex and the City
Recovery Walk Cape Town
Candace Bushnell

Not sure what to do this weekend? SJ has got you covered!
candancejpg

• SATC creator Candace Bushnell's 'True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City’

• 9th annual Recovery Walk Cape Town

• 'The Passion of Puccini' at Christ Church Constantia

If you need a girl's night out, put on some heels and get cocktail, then hit the Artscape for Candace Bushnell's one woman show called 'True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City’.

The creator of the hit show, Sex and the City, will dish the dirt on her life as a writer in New York, which was the inspiration for the famous character Carrie Bradshow.

Shows are 3pm and 8pm today. Tickets cost between R300 and R600 and are available on showtime.co.za and ticketmaster.co.za.

recovery-walkjpg

With International Recovery Month drawing to a close, today the 9th annual Recovery Walk Cape Town event will be taking place at Lentegeur Hospital in Mitchells Plain to celebrate recovery from addiction and mental illness.

The Annual Recovery Walk aims to support and create a space where individuals in recovery can find strength in each other’s stories and inspire others to embrace a life of recovery.

The goal is to raise awareness and promote the resources necessary for sustained recovery.

Walkers will gather from 09h30 at Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital. Entry is free

passion-of-puchinijpg

Cape Town's brilliant operatic talent will be showcased at the "The Passion of Puccini" at Christ Church Constantia on Sunday.

These rising stars from the UCT Opera School have a tradition of excellent vocal coaching.

Accompanied by Dr Lisa Engelbrecht, this all Puccini programme of arias, duets and quartets is presented by Ondelwa Martins, Zizipho Funzo, Luvo Maranti and Siphe Kwani.

Tickets to the concert are R150 and available from Quicket or by calling Anne on 082 218 0100. Children under the age of 14 are admitted free.




