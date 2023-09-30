Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
• SATC creator Candace Bushnell's 'True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City’
• 9th annual Recovery Walk Cape Town
• 'The Passion of Puccini' at Christ Church Constantia
If you need a girl's night out, put on some heels and get cocktail, then hit the Artscape for Candace Bushnell's one woman show called 'True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City’.
The creator of the hit show, Sex and the City, will dish the dirt on her life as a writer in New York, which was the inspiration for the famous character Carrie Bradshow.
Shows are 3pm and 8pm today. Tickets cost between R300 and R600 and are available on showtime.co.za and ticketmaster.co.za.
With International Recovery Month drawing to a close, today the 9th annual Recovery Walk Cape Town event will be taking place at Lentegeur Hospital in Mitchells Plain to celebrate recovery from addiction and mental illness.
The Annual Recovery Walk aims to support and create a space where individuals in recovery can find strength in each other’s stories and inspire others to embrace a life of recovery.
The goal is to raise awareness and promote the resources necessary for sustained recovery.
Walkers will gather from 09h30 at Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital. Entry is free
Cape Town's brilliant operatic talent will be showcased at the "The Passion of Puccini" at Christ Church Constantia on Sunday.
These rising stars from the UCT Opera School have a tradition of excellent vocal coaching.
Accompanied by Dr Lisa Engelbrecht, this all Puccini programme of arias, duets and quartets is presented by Ondelwa Martins, Zizipho Funzo, Luvo Maranti and Siphe Kwani.
Tickets to the concert are R150 and available from Quicket or by calling Anne on 082 218 0100. Children under the age of 14 are admitted free.
More from Entertainment
Book your tickets NOW for the West Coast Saldanha Bay Air Show
The show is happening tomorrow (30 September) from 6am until 11:45pm.Read More
Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show
We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm.Read More
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith musician William Wolf
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Frank Opperman, AKA, Ouboet van Tonder speaks on theatre role, 'The Promise'
Frank Opperman speaks on starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut’s The Promise, at the Star Theatre.Read More
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years
Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season.Read More
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery
Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU".Read More
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months
The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike.Read More
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs
Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad?Read More
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods
Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How to nip hayfever in the bud this Spring
The FDA says a popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion. Resident GP and the CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati looks at the causes of congestion and how to medicate nasal related issues.Read More
First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most
South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul.Read More
Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show
We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm.Read More
School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE
We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday.Read More
Social media complaints and rants: When does it become defamation?
When does it cross the line between you sharing your experience and bashing a company publicly?Read More
Silence around vulval cancer means people are missing signs that they have it
Here are the symptoms to look out for.Read More
Why South African men are much more likely to die from TB than women
Men’s access to health facilities needs to be improved and there needs to be more effort to encourage men to seek medical care.Read More
Astronaut Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space
NASA said Rubio's mission was the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut.Read More
Hermanus Whale Festival CANCELLED. Town declared a 'disaster area'
Officials confirm that this is now a disaster area.Read More