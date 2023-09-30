How to nip hayfever in the bud this Spring





Picture: Pixabay.com

Spring brings warmer weather, blue skies and blooming flowers, but also seasonal allergies that can be difficult to manage.

With the onset of the new season, so many of us start feeling congested and battle bouts of sneezing, a runny nose, itchy eyes and other irritations.

Seasonal allergies — also called hay fever and allergic rhinitis — can take the life out of you.

Resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati, attributes the increase in nose irritations this time of year to the increase in pollen in the air.

When we inhale air through the mouth or nostrils, some of the air has particles not good for our bodies. As you inhale, there may be things that trigger the lining of the nostrils and sinuses. So when there is irritation, that lining swells up and triggers other immune reactions like sneezing, running nose and a blocked nose. For people with seasonal irritations, it's usually the pollen. Some people react to the pollen which may come from the grass, trees and flowers. It's a problem because the immune system becomes sensitive to it. Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Dr Nyati says the swelling of the lining of the nostrils can be acute or more chronic.

The acute swelling is a common cold or flu. The problematic one is where there are allergies. The causes of irritation of the nostrils and sinuses can be due to infectious agents like viruses and bacteria. They may complicate secondary infections and develop into green mucous or a post-nasal drip. Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

When one experiences a flare up of allergies, you should not self-medicate for a long period.

Dr Nyati advises those with seasonal hay fever or chronic rhinitis to see their doctor to seek new forms of treatment.

In the past, you would use tablets and nasal sprays that you have to take a few times a day. Nowadays, you can take it every 12 hours which makes your life so much easier. So it's important that you have a constant conversation with your doctor. Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Scroll up for the interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : How to nip hayfever in the bud this Spring