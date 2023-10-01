'Ew, what's that smell?' Get a step ahead of your smelly feet problems
Ever been around someone who's taken off their shoes and the smell almost knocks you out?
Smelly feet are sometimes a laughing matter, but they can become a serious issue too.
Sweaty and smelly feet can lead to embarrassment and social awkwardness.
As we approach summer, sweaty and smelly feet become more common and extra caution is needed on feet hygiene.
More severe sweating and odour must be treated by a professional.
The causes of smelly feet is the excess in sweating. And the excess in sweating creates a perfect environment for bacteria to function in. You need to work on the causes of the sweat...it won't help to spray perfume on your feet.Dr Nelfrie Kemp, Podiatry Association of SA
Excessive sweating of the feet is a medical condition called hyperhidrosis and occurs despite the person being in a hot environment or engaging in physical exercise.
This can be treated with botox to stop the excessive sweating.
But while surgical intervention can work, its vital to maintain good foot hygiene.
Wash your feet often and dry them. Try and stay from synthetic shoes and stick to leather. Leather is more breathable and less breath-ability creates that sweating. If you wear close shoes, wear socks as the function of socks is to control moisture. There are sports socks available that has technology that control moisture.Dr Nelfrie Kemp, Podiatry Association of SA
Dr Kemp recommended getting a foot spray from a podiatrist that prevents sweating.
It was designed by podiatrists. It goes onto your feet and not in your shoe. For general foot sweating, it really works.Dr Nelfrie Kemp, Podiatry Association of SA
