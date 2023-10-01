'Ew, what's that smell?' Get a step ahead of your smelly feet problems

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression Amy MacIver chats to author Keegan O’Connell,who hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book 'A Combustible L... 1 October 2023 11:43 AM
A chicken and egg situation: Avian flu hits SA hard Chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association, Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chats about the latest bout of avian... 1 October 2023 9:27 AM
Retirement annuity vs investment property. Which one is better? Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on whether it is advisable to buy a monthly retirement annuity for 20 years or use the... 1 October 2023 8:57 AM
View all Local
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
View all Politics
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
View all Business
What is body neutrality? Resident clinical psychologist Dr Khosi Jiyane chats about the concept of body neutrality. 1 October 2023 1:44 PM
Level up your online dating game with improved writing Amy MacIver chats to Life Righting facilitators Giles Griffen and Tara Rose about creating the perfect online writing profile. 1 October 2023 1:03 PM
'Ew, what's that smell?' Get a step ahead of your smelly feet problems Dr Nelfrie Kemp from the Podiatry Association of SA chats about feet hygiene. 1 October 2023 8:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Not sure what to do this weekend? SJ has got you covered! 30 September 2023 8:51 AM
Book your tickets NOW for the West Coast Saldanha Bay Air Show The show is happening tomorrow (30 September) from 6am until 11:45pm. 29 September 2023 4:46 PM
Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm. 29 September 2023 3:27 PM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Ew, what's that smell?' Get a step ahead of your smelly feet problems

1 October 2023 8:16 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
hygiene
podiatrist
feet

Dr Nelfrie Kemp from the Podiatry Association of SA chats about feet hygiene.
Photo by Lina Kraftsoff on Unsplash
Photo by Lina Kraftsoff on Unsplash

Ever been around someone who's taken off their shoes and the smell almost knocks you out?

Smelly feet are sometimes a laughing matter, but they can become a serious issue too.

Sweaty and smelly feet can lead to embarrassment and social awkwardness.

As we approach summer, sweaty and smelly feet become more common and extra caution is needed on feet hygiene.

More severe sweating and odour must be treated by a professional.

The causes of smelly feet is the excess in sweating. And the excess in sweating creates a perfect environment for bacteria to function in. You need to work on the causes of the sweat...it won't help to spray perfume on your feet.

Dr Nelfrie Kemp, Podiatry Association of SA

Excessive sweating of the feet is a medical condition called hyperhidrosis and occurs despite the person being in a hot environment or engaging in physical exercise.

This can be treated with botox to stop the excessive sweating.

But while surgical intervention can work, its vital to maintain good foot hygiene.

Wash your feet often and dry them. Try and stay from synthetic shoes and stick to leather. Leather is more breathable and less breath-ability creates that sweating. If you wear close shoes, wear socks as the function of socks is to control moisture. There are sports socks available that has technology that control moisture.

Dr Nelfrie Kemp, Podiatry Association of SA

Dr Kemp recommended getting a foot spray from a podiatrist that prevents sweating.

It was designed by podiatrists. It goes onto your feet and not in your shoe. For general foot sweating, it really works.

Dr Nelfrie Kemp, Podiatry Association of SA

Scroll up for the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Ew, what's that smell?' Get a step ahead of your smelly feet problems




1 October 2023 8:16 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
hygiene
podiatrist
feet

More from Lifestyle

ammentorp/123rf

What is body neutrality?

1 October 2023 1:44 PM

Resident clinical psychologist Dr Khosi Jiyane chats about the concept of body neutrality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Level up your online dating game with improved writing

1 October 2023 1:03 PM

Amy MacIver chats to Life Righting facilitators Giles Griffen and Tara Rose about creating the perfect online writing profile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

How to nip hayfever in the bud this Spring

30 September 2023 11:41 AM

The FDA says a popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion. Resident GP and the CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati looks at the causes of congestion and how to medicate nasal related issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

30 September 2023 8:51 AM

Not sure what to do this weekend? SJ has got you covered!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© faizalramli/123rf.com

First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most

29 September 2023 3:30 PM

South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show

29 September 2023 3:27 PM

We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Svetlana Konstantynova

School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE

29 September 2023 2:32 PM

We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media complaints / Pexels: freestocks.org

Social media complaints and rants: When does it become defamation?

29 September 2023 2:21 PM

When does it cross the line between you sharing your experience and bashing a company publicly?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf.com

Silence around vulval cancer means people are missing signs that they have it

29 September 2023 12:40 PM

Here are the symptoms to look out for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tuberculosis, man coughing. Pexels: Vlada Karpovich

Why South African men are much more likely to die from TB than women

29 September 2023 11:47 AM

Men’s access to health facilities needs to be improved and there needs to be more effort to encourage men to seek medical care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show

Entertainment Lifestyle

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

Sport

‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor

Local

EWN Highlights

WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments

1 October 2023 5:47 PM

'We're turning the corner in generation capacity', says Ramokgopa

1 October 2023 3:02 PM

Rea Vaya resumes operations following labour dispute

1 October 2023 2:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA